You can get Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding delivered for Mother's Day
If you don't live somewhere with a Magnolia Bakery location, have no fear. You can order the iconic bakery's famous banana pudding and more to be delivered nationwide. And Magnolia Bakery now even has a Mother's Day collection to get you inspired for May 14.
If the bakery sounds familiar to you, there may be a couple of reasons why: You're a New Yorker who knows their way around a perfect cupcake. Or maybe you're just a fan of "Sex and City," and you remember drooling during that episode where Miranda and Carrie treat themselves to the tastiest-looking Magnolia Bakery cupcakes television has ever seen.
Shop the Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack that includes chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, plus banana pudding below. Also hit the button to shop the full Mother's Day dessert collection.
Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack, $65
Shop the new Monos x Magnolia Bakery spring collection
You know what pairs perfectly with a Magnolia Bakery dessert delivery? A piece of luggage from Monos' new collaboration with the bakery, featuring two special spring colors inspired by its most popular desserts. There is a pastel yellow inspired by Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding. And the collection also includes a lavender colorway inspired by Magnolia's purple icing and cupcakes.
You can get all of your Monos favorites including carry-ons, check-ins and bags in these fun spring colors. We love Monos luggage for its durability and high-quality vegan-friendly materials. Every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty and Monos bags come with a two-year limited warranty, so you can be confident that your purchase will last.
You can shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection now. Prices range from $80 to $435.
Shop the Monos x Magnolia collection
