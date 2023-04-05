Watch CBS News
Essentials

You can get Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding delivered for Mother's Day

By Carolin Lehmann, Leah Groth

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day Dessert Sampler Pack
Magnolia Bakery

If you don't live somewhere with a Magnolia Bakery location, have no fear. You can order the iconic bakery's famous banana pudding and more to be delivered nationwide. And Magnolia Bakery now even has a Mother's Day collection to get you inspired for May 14. 

If the bakery sounds familiar to you, there may be a couple of reasons why: You're a New Yorker who knows their way around a perfect cupcake. Or maybe you're just a fan of "Sex and City," and you remember drooling during that episode where Miranda and Carrie treat themselves to the tastiest-looking Magnolia Bakery cupcakes television has ever seen. 

Shop the Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack that includes chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, plus banana pudding below. Also hit the button to shop the full Mother's Day dessert collection.

Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack, $65

$65 at Magnolia Bakery
shop the whole mother's day dessert collection

Shop the new Monos x Magnolia Bakery spring collection

You know what pairs perfectly with a Magnolia Bakery dessert delivery? A piece of luggage from Monos' new collaboration with the bakery, featuring two special spring colors inspired by its most popular desserts. There is a pastel yellow inspired by Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding. And the collection also includes a lavender colorway inspired by Magnolia's purple icing and cupcakes.

monos-x-magnolia.png
Monos

You can get all of your Monos favorites including carry-ons, check-ins and bags in these fun spring colors. We love Monos luggage for its durability and high-quality vegan-friendly materials. Every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty and Monos bags come with a two-year limited warranty, so you can be confident that your purchase will last.

You can shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection now. Prices range from $80 to $435.

Shop the Monos x Magnolia collection 

Shop the collection now

Related content from CBS Essentials      

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 3:03 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.