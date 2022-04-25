CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you really want to impress this Mother's Day, gift mom some conflict-free diamonds. Whether it's a new diamond ring or necklace, a jewelry gift really brings the wow factor. Here are some of our favorite Mother's Day jewelry picks you can shop online.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring, $800

Noemie Mama pendant necklace, $1,130 (reduced from $1,400)

Brilliant Earth Allegra diamond hoop earrings, $525

What to know about buying diamonds for Mother's Day

Diamond shoppers are likely familiar with the "four Cs": color, cut, clarity and carat size. All four can impact a diamond's value -- a clearer, larger diamond will be more expensive than a smaller, cloudier one. But it's also important to consider the diamonds' source. All the jewelry we've chosen for mom feature either lab-grown diamonds, or natural diamonds that are ethically sourced.

(Companies that comply with the Kimberley Process aim to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.)

And don't forget to consider the rest settings: Solid gold jewelry (14K or 18K) will cost more, but last longer, than a less expensive gold-plated piece.

Below, diamonds for Mother's Day you can buy online from Kendra Scott, Mejuri and more. Find a diamond jewelry piece for mom ahead to fit just about any budget.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring

Aurate

Choose from 14 carat and 18 carat yellow gold, white gold or rose gold for this beautiful opal ring with a diamond halo from female-founded fine jewelry brand Aurate. The company uses only diamonds from sources that are certifiably conflict-free.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring, $800

Noemie Mama pendant necklace

Noemie

This "mama" diamond necklace is an especially sweet gift for new moms. It comes in 18 carat yellow gold and rose gold. Per the brand, Noemie's "diamonds are purchased from conflict-free sources who enforce the standards established by the Kimberley Process and in compliance with all applicable UN resolutions."

Noemie Mama pendant necklace, $1,130 (reduced from $1,400)

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's first watch collection is here, including this stunner with diamond dials. It has an ivory mother-of-pearl face and is made of gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process.

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $328

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops



Mejuri

She'll get so much wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They're made of recycled 14 carat solid gold or white gold and single cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops, $250

Ring Concierge diamond bezel station bracelet

Ring Concierge

This dainty bracelet comes in 14 carat yellow, white and rose gold, as well as two sizes. It features five round diamonds. Ring Concierge's diamonds are compliant with the Kimberley Process.

Ring Concierge diamond bezel station bracelet, $358

Brilliant Earth Allegra diamond hoop earrings

Brilliant Earth

These hoop earrings combine baguette-shaped and round diamonds. Find them in recycled 14 carat white and yellow gold. Brilliant Earth claims to go beyond the Kimberley Process' standards to find conflict-free diamonds.

Brilliant Earth Allegra diamond hoop earrings, $525

