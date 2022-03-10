CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No matter the occasion, these Amazon gift ideas will get you inspired.

Is a special someone's birthday coming up? Or did they just buy a new house? Well, don't wait until the last minute to pick out a gift. Amazon has options under $50 that will arrive in a snap.

Top products in this article:

Best gift card deal: Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, get a $10 credit

Best waterproof speaker value under $50: JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $50

Best Amazon product under $50: Amazon Echo Dot, $50

From a tropical citrus candle that smells like Anthropologie stores to a bagel guillotine (a gadget that can help you evenly slice your breakfast every morning), there's a gift for all of your loved ones here.

The best gifts under $50 at Amazon

Below, our favorite affordable gifts on Amazon. Be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial if you're not a member already, so you can score free shipping, plus other perks.

Want to see Amazon's top picks for gifts under $50? Tap the button below to go straight to Amazon's gift recommendations.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

When it comes to gifts, it's hard to go wrong with an Amazon gift card. Amazon has a number of different designs to choose from so you can find the perfect gift card for any occasion -- birthdays, graduation and holidays included. The Easter gift card shown above can be ordered in any denomination up to $2,000.

Amazon gift card (multiple denominations)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $50

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon

This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the latest model. Use it to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

LapGear home office lap desk

Amazon

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $40

Corkcicle coffee mug

Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent gift for the coffee drinker on the go.

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set

Coffee Beanery via Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves coffee? This 4.6-star-rated gift set from Michigan-based Coffee Beanery features 12 single-pot coffee samplers (1.75 oz. each, makes about four cups) in a gift box. Flavors include Breakfast Blend, Chocolate Raspberry, S'mores, Michigan Cherry and more.

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set (12 pc.), $41

The Original Bagel Guillotine

Amazon

Looking for something to pair that cup of coffee with? You can make every day a bagel day with this bagel guillotine, which cuts bagels without squishing them. Find this handy device in four colors.

The Original Bagel Guillotine, $22 (reduced from $26)

Bath bomb DIY kit

Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit ncludes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers for if you decide to gift your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $36 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Amazon

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.

Capri Blue Volcano candle, $34

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen

Auraglow via Amazon

This portable whitening pen makes it easy to brighten your smile on the go. It contains mint-flavored 35% carbamide peroxide whitening gel that can break down coffee, wine and soda stains without any of the hassle of plastic strips.

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen, $22 after coupon (regularly $26)

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Amazon

They can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat that's available in a range of colors.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket, $34

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater

Amazon

Buy them this affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip in every hue. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater, $38

Off Topic adult party game

Amazon

To play this game, a card is drawn to set the topics, and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.

Off Topic adult party game, $30

