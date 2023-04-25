CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have just made finding the perfect gift for mom much, much easier. We've rounded up the best Mother's Day gifts in 2023. How did we find them? And more importantly, how we do we know that they're the best? Well, we consulted our team, read thousands of customer reviews across the internet and (in some instances) even asked our own mothers what they want this year.

The result? A wide variety of great gift ideas for your favorite lady.

We've found Mother's Day gifts that suit a wide variety of budgets and a wide variety of moms, including gift ideas from Apple, KitchenAid, NuFace, Magnolia Bakery and so much more. Keep reading for some Mother's Day inspiration and get your hands on a gift for Mother's Day now.

CBS Essentials has found the best Mother's Day gifts for mom in 2023. Whether she loves to bake, listen to music and podcasts, work out, build out her skincare collection or just take a well-deserved nap, we'd bet she'll appreciate these gifts.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. If you haven't found a Mother's Day gift yet, you'd better start shopping.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Upgrade Mom's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask set

Give Mom the gift of frizz-free hair and happier skin this Mother's Day. The Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask duo is made with 100% mulberry silk. It has been claimed that the material can protect hair and skin from friction damage. The luxe-looking duo comes in three different colors.

Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $69 (reduced from $119)

The Peloton Bike

Does the mom in your life like to workout at home? Have her clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other.

This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,445

Oura Ring Gen3

Traditional activity trackers often have a high-tech look that doesn't quite fit formal occasions. That's why we like the Oura Ring -- the tracker is designed to look great in any situation.

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Available in two styles and five metal finishes. Price varies by finish.

Oura Ring Gen3, $299 and up

Treat Mom to Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding

If you don't live somewhere with a Magnolia Bakery location, have no fear. You can order the iconic bakery's famous banana pudding and more to be delivered nationwide. And Magnolia Bakery now even has a Mother's Day collection to get you inspired for May 14.

If the bakery sounds familiar to you, there may be a couple of reasons why: You might be a New Yorker who knows their way around a perfect cupcake, or maybe you're just a fan of "Sex and City" and you remember drooling during the episode where Miranda and Carrie treat themselves to the tastiest-looking Magnolia Bakery cupcakes television has ever seen.

Shop the Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack that includes chocolate and vanilla cupcakes plus banana pudding below. Or hit the button below to shop the full Mother's Day dessert collection.

Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day dessert sampler pack, $65

Shop the new Monos x Magnolia Bakery spring collection

You know what pairs perfectly with a Magnolia Bakery dessert delivery? A piece of luggage from Monos' new collaboration with the bakery, featuring two special spring colors inspired by its most popular desserts. There is a pastel yellow inspired by Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding. And the collection also includes a lavender colorway inspired by Magnolia's purple icing and cupcakes.

You can get all of your Monos favorites including carry-ons, check-ins and bags in these fun spring colors. We love Monos luggage for its durability and high-quality vegan-friendly materials. Every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty and Monos bags come with a two-year limited warranty, so you can be confident that your purchase will last.

You can shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection now. Prices range from $80 to $435.

Shop the Monos x Magnolia collection

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer



This KitchenAid stand mixer, a versatile and powerful upgrade to the kitchen arsenal of anyone who loves to cook or bake, is $50 off right now.

The mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer, $400 (regularly $450)

Great Jones family-style cookware set (5-piece)

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.

Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.

Great Jones family-style cookware set (5 piece), $495 (regularly $615)

Skims cozy knit robe

Give the gift cozy coolness. This Skims robe is made with buttery-soft, breathable boucle yarn. The trendy loungewear from the Kim Kardashian-owned brand comes in eight different colors and runs up to a size 5X.

Skims cozy knit robe, $98 (reduced from $128)

NuFace Trinity

Skincare obsessives love this micro-current facial-toning device. The makers of NuFace Trinity claim it will tone, lift, and contour facial muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Yes, it really works. Click here to learn why one CBS Essentials senior writer thinks everyone should add NuFace to their skincare routine.

NuFace Trinity, $339

Pit Viper The Moontower Admirer



She's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And she deserves fashionable, high-quality shades that fit her personality. These heart-shaped, polycarbonate sunglasses are a fun and stylish gift for your mama this Mother's Day.

While we love the purple shade, The Admirers are also available with white, red and black frames.

Pit Viper The Moontower Admirer, $70

Away carry-on luggage

Send your mom off on vacation with a brand new Away bag in a pretty pink color. This travel essential includes cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments.

Right now, you can save even more when you buy Away luggage during the brand's clearance sale.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Bigger Carry-On (petal), $267 (reduced from $315)

Stakt The Mat

Is Mom into fitness? This yoga mat does the work of two products in one. Fold it and it doubles as a block. Plus, it's twice as thick as your typical yoga mat for added comfort. Find this "as-seen-on-Shark Tank" product in three colors.

Stakt The Mat, $86

Redliro under desk treadmill

Mom wants to walk, jog AND work. This under-desk treadmill will help her get more movement into her daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes, as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for her perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $310 (reduced from $470)

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket

Why not gift your cool Mom a new leather jacket?

"I really wanted a cool moto jacket for fall to look great with everything from dresses to leggings," CBS Essentials writer Leah Groth said.

"I am quite picky when it comes to leather, but Quince is famous for using high-quality materials, like leather, cashmere and linen, and selling expensive-looking pieces for a fraction of the price of their competitors. This moto jacket seemed too good to be true. A stylish 100% leather jacket for $150? However, as soon as I tried it on, I knew it was the one. The leather is buttery and soft and the cut is incredibly comfortable. I showed it to my husband and he couldn't believe that it didn't cost three times as much. I love it so much that I am ordering it in the cognac color as well."

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket, $150 (regularly $530)

Fig.1

Upgrade mom's entire shower routine with Fig. 1's body care collection. The gift-worthy line includes an exfoliating body polish, a body serum and a body oil.

The brand's Retinol Renewal Body Serum is made with encapsulated, slow-release retinol to reduce the appearance of crepey skin and age spots. Fig.1's All Over Oil is made with a combination of vitamins A, C and E to provide antioxidant support and nourish and maintain skin barrier. It also has squalane to hydrate and condition the skin.

The exfoliating body polish is formulated with fine-grain volcanic pumice and glycerin. It's the only scented product in the line and its scent features eucalyptus notes with fresh mandarin and sandalwood. CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose loves the way that it smells. "It's just the right amount of scent. It refreshes my senses in the shower but doesn't cling to my skin all day and interfere with perfumes," she said.

Fig.1 full body set, $88 (regularly $104)

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes



Avocado -- that's right, the mattress brand -- has a genderless beauty and skincare brand, Reed + Gwen. Gift their snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes to help Mom wind down. It has a lavender, rosewood, geranium and citrus scent and has magnesium flakes to soothe sore muscles. It comes with a handy wooden scoop.

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes, $38

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus



Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso for Mom? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $175 (regularly $200)

Apple iPad Pro (2022)



Your tech-obsessed Mom probably has her eyes on the new Apple iPad Pro. Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

The Apple iPad Pro is available with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display or a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Memory configurations range from 128GB to 2TB. You can also choose between cellular and Wi-Fi only connectivity options

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $749 (reduced from $799)

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,029 (reduced from $1,099)

The Pioneer Woman Mother's Day gift guide

Does Mom love The Pioneer Woman and the country living aesthetic? Shop Ree Drummond's favorite jewelry, kitchen items, handbags and more for Mother's Day.

The Pioneer Woman 3 quart cast iron Dutch oven

Walmart

Cast iron Dutch ovens can get pretty pricey, but Walmart currently has an unbeatable deal on this gorgeous three-quart, cast iron Dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line.

The Dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews and more. The Dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, on the grill and in the oven. The best part is that this already affordable Dutch oven is currently 25% off.

The Pioneer Woman cast iron Dutch oven (3 quart), $30 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody bag with embroidered strap

The Pioneer Woman

This cute crossbody bag mixes classic vegan leather with a vibrant floral embroidered strap for a fun, fashionable look. The bag offers plenty of storage with one back exterior slip pocket and four interior pockets.

"I have had so many compliments on this bag, especially about the beautiful strap!" shared one reviewer.

The bag is available in three colors: black, camel and beetroot (pink).

The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody bag with embroidered strap, $28

The Pioneer Woman Fiona weekender bag

The Pioneer Woman

This adorable weekender is the perfect gift for moms that love to travel. It features Ree's signature floral design with polka dot accents and is spacious enough to hold clothing and toiletries for a quick weekend getaway.

"I was pleasantly surprised by this little wonder that checks off all the things I look for in a weekender bag," wrote one reviewer. "It's the perfect size, the design is very pleasing to the eye and I was shocked by the durability and quality of the bag."

The Pioneer Woman Fiona weekender bag, $40

The Pioneer Woman gold-tone earring set

The Pioneer Woman

This beautiful, gold-tone earring set comes with two lovely pairs of earrings for Mom. The first is a pale pink semi-precious bead drop pair that adds a subtle pop of color to any look. The second pair offers an elegant hammered twist teardrop design.

The Pioneer Woman gold-tone earring set, $13

