Best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon in 2023: Flowers, tech, beauty and more

What do you get for the Mom who has everything? Actually, here's a better question: What do you get for the Mom who insists that a call, or a card, or your love are all she needs on Mother's Day? Well, Mother's Day 2023 is fast approaching, and well all know that a card is nice, but... maybe Mom deserves more.

Luckily, there are plenty of great Mother's Day gift options available on Amazon with ultra-fast shipping. Yes, there are cards on this list, just in case Mom really means what she says. But you'll also find terrific tech, top-rated skin care, and all the classic options (roses? yep). So, whether you're shopping for your mother, the mother of your children or any other mother in your life, Amazon has top products from Samsung, Apple, Glow Recipe, Rituals and more that Mom will love.

Top Mother's Day gifts in this article:

Treat mom to a gift card: Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Upgrade your mom's Apple Watch: Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $323 (reduced from $399)

Gift mom Samsung's popular art TV: Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $778 and up (reduced from $948)

Amazon is an especially convenient place to shop for Mom this Mother's Day, especially if she lives far away. That's because Amazon can ship gifts directly to Mom.

The best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon

Read on for the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon. Our list covers a variety of budgets and interests. And because everything is available on Amazon, you know it'll arrive well before the holiday. You can even have your gifts sent to Mom directly at no added cost (with Amazon Prime).

Whether Mom is into reading, skincare or the latest and greatest tech, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Sunday, May 14.

Can't find the right gift below?

Aura Carver digital picture frame

Amazon

This luxe-looking digital frame allows you to upload, share and display photos with your mom, grandma, aunties and more across Aura's collaborative photo sharing app.

The best part of this gift is that it can be preloaded with precious memories -- and even your recipient's Wi-Fi information. Once your mom turns on the frame, she can see personalized messages and photos in HD.

Aura Carver digital picture frame, $149

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Amazon

This Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card, too.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Mother's Day cards from Hallmark

Amazon

Picking the right Mother's Day card is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for Mother's Day that can arrive in Mom's mailbox as soon as the day after you place the order. There are even special pop-up Mother's Day cards with sound and motion, like the one seen above ($11).

Amazon has fresh flowers for Mother's Day

Amazon

Did you know that Amazon has a large selection of flower bouquets you can order for Mother's Day? This 20-stem farm-to-door option from Benchmark Bouquets arrives as soon as the next day (or you choose the delivery date). This beautiful bouquet of carnations in a clear vase ships directly from the farm in the flowers' bud stage to ensure a long life; the blooms will open in 2 or 3 days.

Benchmark Bouquets rainbow mini carnations bouquet (20 stems), $36

Apple Watch 8

Walmart

Upgrade her Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone. You'll get the best price on this Apple Watch at Walmart.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Want to give Mom a floral gift that lasts longer than a standard bouquet? Soho Floral Arts offers preserved "eternity roses" that last for as many as three years. Amazon reviewers say the roses, available in four colors, really do last, and are beautiful to put on display. That said, they also also note that these preserved roses don't have the same smell as fresh roses, so you might want to pick up some rose oil to add fragrance.

These flowers make a great last-minute Mother's Day gift: The gift box delivers to many addresses in a single day.

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count), $40 (reduced from $56)

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a mirrored vase (12 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Looking for an even more glamorous flower arrangement? This 12-count collection of preserved eternity roses comes in an attractive mirrored vase with pave accents, and never needs watering. All this makes it a beautiful decorative accent piece for Mom's home that will last for years.

Soho Floral Arts extra large mirrored vase (12 count), $146

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State cup

Amazon

Help Mom stay hydrated this spring and summer with a Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State cup. The massive 40-ounce vacuum-insulated tumbler is made from 90% recycled stainless steel and keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours -- or keeps drinks iced for up to two days. Stanley Quencher H2.0 cups are available in 17 colors on Amazon, including the Mom-approved rose quartz option shown above.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State cup (40 oz.), $45

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

If Mom is a bookworm, gift her the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, offers up to 10 weeks of battery life and delivers 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) with wireless charging, $190

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Amazon

Add to the spa-day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded foot bed. They come in three neutral colors, as well, if that's more Mom's speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $25 and up

Glow Recipe gift set

Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. The set features Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products deploy watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $55)

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon bestseller.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $50

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

Amazon

Surprise Mom with a drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint -- it's great for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha, blood orange mint, $16

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream

Amazon

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up Ranavat's luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India -- a city known for its rose gardens.

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee

Amazon

Assuming Mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal Mother's Day gift because the company was actually founded by a mother-daughter duo. The brand operates four cafes in New York City and New Jersey, and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $24

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Wow Mom with a brand new big screen. What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used the set's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room, and see a stunning piece from Renoir. And we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.)

Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

If you're gifting a mom who works and works out from home, upgrade her home-fitness journey with this indoor cycling bike. The Yosuda indoor cycling bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There's a water-bottle holder, too. Wheels allow it to be easily moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $210 after coupon (reduced from $440)

