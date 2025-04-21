Kristi Noem's purse stolen with multiple forms of ID, thousands in cash

Kristi Noem says she will use "every single one" of "extensive" authorities as DHS secretary

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen Sunday night at a Washington, D.C. restaurant, which at the time contained a number of sensitive personal items including Noem's driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, checks and roughly $3,000 in cash, according to three sources briefed, including two law enforcement officials.

The Secret Service is reviewing security camera footage at the restaurant and has identified a White

male suspect who was allegedly wearing a medical mask during the theft. The individual was not immediately spotted by her Secret Service detail, with the bag being discovered lost by Noem herself.

Noem was dining at Capitol Burger, a popular and busy locale near DC's downtown. Her purse was placed against her foot underneath her seat, according to two sources familiar.

Noem's cell phone was not in the purse, but credit cards, makeup and medication, were also among the items stolen.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to hunt down the individual responsible. The investigation will include using security footage shared by the restaurant and items stolen to attempt to trace the alleged perpetrator. The Secretary of Homeland Security, in keeping with her predecessors, receives 24/7 Secret Service protection, and members of her detail were stationed at the restaurant at the time of the incident, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet replied to request for comment. CNN first reported the news.

Noem's entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren and a source close to the secretary said she was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts.