Is Easter Monday a federal holiday? Are banks open today? Here's what to know.

Easter Monday marks the end of the Easter holiday weekend in the U.S., raising the question of whether it's also a federal holiday.

While Easter Monday, celebrated on April 21 this year, is a significant religious holiday, it's not one of the 11 federally recognized holidays, which range from New Year's Day to Christmas Day.

Because of that, federal institutions that are close in observance of national holidays will be open and operating on Monday.

Are banks open on Easter Monday?

Yes, banks are open on Easter Monday, as the Federal Reserve doesn't list Easter Monday as one of its recognized holidays.

The next observed holiday for the Federal Reserve system will be Memorial Day, scheduled for May 26 this year.

Is the stock market open today?

Yes, the stock market reopens on Easter Monday after it was closed for trading in observance of Good Friday, marked this year on April 18.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. EST today, while the bond market opened at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Is the U.S. Postal Service open on Easter Monday?

The USPS will be open on Easter Monday, with retail stores operating during their regular hours. Mail delivery will also be operating today.