Watch Pope Francis' final public appearance on Easter Sunday, a day before his death

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, one day before his death on Monday morning.

The pontiff, who in his final weeks struggled to speak for long periods, used an aide to deliver a message to a crowd gathered at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican: a condemnation of policies that stir up "contempt for the vulnerable, the marginalized, and the migrants."

He also paid tribute to those celebrating Easter amid war, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages, and stressing the need for peace in Ukraine.

In his own voice, Pope Frances said: "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!"

"Viva il Papa! [Long live the pope!]," the gathered crowd chanted in response.

Notably absent were any oxygen tubes as Pope Francis rode in his open-air popemobile around the square, a mere three weeks after he was discharged from a five-week hospital stay for life-threatening double pneumonia.

He stopped occasionally to bless babies, despite being under strict doctor's orders to rest and avoid large crowds.

Since his release from the hospital, Pope Francis had been slowly returning to work, making several Sunday appearances in St. Peter's Square — even visiting a prison on Holy Thursday, although he skipped the Good Friday and Holy Saturday services leading up to Easter.

Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis also met briefly with Vice President JD Vance, a devoted Catholic, who was visiting Rome with his family.

"I know you've not been feeling great, but good to see you in better health," Vance told Francis.

Vance's strict views on border security had clashed with Pope Francis, the world's most vocal champion of migrants.

According to one of Pope Francis' aides, the late pontiff continued working in defiance of doctor's orders because he wanted "to die on the battlefield."