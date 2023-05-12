Best last minute Mother's Day gifts that arrive by Sunday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

You're running out of time to find a gift for Mom! Mother's Day is this Sunday. If you've waited until the last second to pick out a gift for her, don't worry. We've found the best gifts for Mom that deliver as soon as the next day, plus even some same-day Mother's Day gift delivery options.

So don't delay any further. Check out these great Mother's Day gift ideas ahead.

Top products in this article:

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe, $178

Get a $5 credit when you buy a $50 Amazon e-gift card: Prime member gift card deal

Best headphones for Mom: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

The gift cards, drink deliveries and more below make for excellent last-minute Mother's Day 2023 gifts. Take advantage of Amazon Prime, Revolve's two-day shipping and same-day deliveries to make sure she's thought of on the big day. We've found gift ideas for every budget, including brands such as Barefoot Dreams, Apple and more. Whether she loves tech, coffee or a good cocktail, check out these last-minute gift ideas below.

And speaking of last-minute Amazon gifts, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card free money deal

Amazon

Whether you're a Prime member or not, this Amazon Mother's Day gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can score $5 in free cash right now when you buy an e-gift card worth $50 or more. This great offer for Mother's Day expires at the end of May 14.

Prime member Mother's Day gift card deal

Apple Watch 8

Walmart

Upgrade her Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. She can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Upgrade Mom's AirPods ASAP. These can arrive next day, and are at a great price right now.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe

Revolve

Is Mom excited for the "Barbie" movie? Then this uber-soft Barefoot Dreams Barbie robe will surely be a hit with her. It ships from Revolve, which offers free two-day shipping.

So go ahead and browse the entire site for last-minute gift ideas.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe, $178

Eight Reserve by 818



Drizly

Another last-minute trick is having alcohol delivered via Drizly. This Eight Reserve by 818 tequila bottle doubles as decor when she's finished it. We see Mother's Day margaritas in her future!

Eight Reserve by 818, $200

Instacart a gift



Instacart

Instacart has a Mother's Day gifts hub with flowers, beverages, beauty products and more that can be delivered to her doorstep same-day.

This could be your saving grace to still send a bouquet when other online flower delivery slots have filled up.

Check out the Mother's Day gifts hub on Instacart

Preserved roses for Mom

Amazon

It may be too late to order a live bouquet from most online retailers, but there's still time (as of this article's publication) to order a box of 16 forever roses on Amazon and have them delivered by Sunday. Unlike most flowers, these are preserved and will last for up to one year.

Forever flowers roses (16 ct.), $79

Still want to get real flowers for Mom? Here's a last-minute Mother's Day pro tip: You can head to your local Sam's Club or Costco on Sunday and pick up a great live flower arrangement. Mom will love it.

Sam's Club membership (1 year with auto-renew), $35 (reduced from $50)

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

If your mom loves going out for a morning coffee, you can't go wrong with a Starbucks gift card. We've found Starbucks gift cards eligible for Prime one-day shipping.

Choose from three card designs and denominations from $25 to $100.

Starbucks gift card

Related content from CBS Essentials

