Mother's Day flower deal: Get 2 gorgeous dried bouquets for the price of 1

East Olivia

Mother's Day flowers can be expensive, and they often don't last very long. So why not give Mom a gorgeous bouquet of long-lasting, dried flowers instead? Dried and preserved flower shop East Olivia is offering a special buy one get one free bouquet deal for Mother's Day, and the price is just right.

Taking advantage of this Mother's Day deal is easy. Just order a The Elena bouquet for one address, and you'll receive a discount code to purchase a second for someone else. There's a limit of one deal per customer, while supplies last. Shipping costs $9.99.

The Elena dried bouquet features sola wood, ming fern, star flower, globe amaranth and more. It's a beautiful arrangement of orange, purple, green and yellow. It comes in a white ceramic vase. The bouquet looks great, but the best part is how long it keeps looking great after it arrives. East Olivia bouquets last for a year, and sometimes more. That gives you way more bang for your buck than a live bouquet that might only last a week or two.

This deal is perfect for those with two mother figures in their lives. You can get one bouquet for mom, and send another to your grandmother or mother-in-law. You can even order one of these beautiful dried arrangements for your own home. With this deal, you're essentially paying $62.50 for each bouquet before shipping.

Order by May 7 for ground delivery by Mother's Day, but note that this deal could sell out well before then. So be sure to shop now to score this great Mother's Day flower deal.

Campo Viejo x East Olivia The Elena (medium), $125 for two

More of the best flowers for Mother's Day 2023

Is The Elena arrangement not quite the right pick? No matter what blooms she likes, there's a bouquet for Mom that will fit just about any budget. Check out more of our top Mother's Day 2023 bouquet picks below.

Bouqs Cherish

Bouqs

Cherish, the most popular Mother's Day bouquet from Bouqs features roses, mums, carnations and pink lilies. This sustainable option is available in original (15 stems), deluxe (30 stems) and grand (45 stems) sizes. You can add on your choice of vase for an additional cost.

You can view Bouqs' full Mother's Day bouquet selection here.

Bouqs Cherish (30 stems), $79

Pomp Got It From My Momma

Pomp

This large bouquet makes a statement when it arrives at her doorstep. There's a lot of bang for your buck with Pomp's Got It From My Momma bouquet that features white ruffle roses, pink spray roses, sunflowers, ruscus and greenery. Buy the vase separately for $12.

Pomp's bouquets are from family-owned farms in Ecuador and Colombia. Shop the whole Mother's Day collection here.

Pomp Got It From My Momma, $96

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet, with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus, comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Find the full Floom Mother's Day 2023 selection here.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

ProFlowers Full Nest



Proflowers

This farm-to-door, 15-stem floral bouquet features a beautiful spring mix of sunflowers, spray roses, delphiniums, stocks and Veronicas. You can upgrade to a 30-stem deluxe bouquet for $30 more.

You can see all ProFlowers Mother's Day bouquets here.

ProFlowers Full Nest, $65

Floraqueen Ice Cream

Floraqueen

Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in mom's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered. There are three different size options available, ranging in price from $59 to $72. You can pay extra for a vase.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $59 and up

Teleflora How Sweet It Is

Teleflora

Teleflora also delivers around the world. Check out their full Mother's Day collection, including this bestselling bouquet. It includes lush orange roses, hot pink Matsumoto asters and hot pink carnations, accented with bright greenery in a clear glass vase. Three sizes are available; prices range from $40 to $60.

Teleflora How Sweet It Is, $40 and up

Teleflora Arrive In Style

Teleflora

This premium bouquet from Teleflora with light pink roses, white asiatic lilies, white alstroemeria, white cushion spray chrysanthemums, white statice and variegated pittosporum also comes three sizes.

You can include balloons, a stuffed animal or chocolates for an additional charge.

Teleflora Arrive In Style, $45 and up

BloomsyBox Mother's Day Wishes

BloomsyBox

This Mother's Day bouquet from BloomsyBox includes white spray roses, white campanula, baby blue eucalyptus, lavender cremone, blue eryngium and lavender stock.

You can see BloomsyBox's full Mother's Day offerings here.

BloomsyBox Mother's Day Wishes, $60

UrbanStems The Reina

UrbanStems

This jaw-dropping bouquet from UrbanStems is worth the splurge. It has anemones, astilbe, craspedia, orchids, garden roses, peonies and more.

Shop the full UrbanStems Mother's Day collection here.

UrbanStems The Reina, $210

East Olivia The Sophia XL

East Olivia

If you want a bouquet that lasts longer than a week or two, consider a dried flower arrangement. This stunning one from East Olivia that's inspired by the '60s and '70s has dried and preserved mushrooms and flowers. It comes with a vase, or you can pay less for no vase. There are also smaller, more affordable dried bouquets available. The bouquets last for one or more years. Be sure to order by May 7 for ground delivery by Mother's Day.

East Olivia The Sophia XL, $185

Amazon has fresh flowers for Mother's Day

Amazon

Did you know that Amazon has a large selection of flower bouquets you can order for Mother's Day? This 20-stem, farm-to-door option from Benchmark Bouquets arrives as soon as the next day. You may also choose your delivery date.

This beautiful bouquet of carnations in a clear vase ships directly from the farm in the flowers' bud stage to ensure a long life. The blooms will open in two or three days.

Benchmark Bouquets rainbow mini carnations bouquet (20 stems), $36

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Want to give mom a floral gift that lasts longer than a standard bouquet? Soho Floral Arts offers preserved eternity roses that last for as many as three years so long as you don't water them. Amazon reviewers say the roses, available in four colors, really do last and are beautiful to put on display.

That said, they also note that these preserved roses don't have the same smell as fresh roses, so you might want to pick up some rose oil to add fragrance.

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count), $40 (reduced from $56)

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a mirrored vase (12 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Looking for an even more glamorous flower arrangement? This 12-count collection of preserved eternity roses comes in an attractive mirrored vase with pave accents and never needs watering, making it a beautiful decorative accent piece for mom's home that will last for years.

Soho Floral Arts extra large mirrored vase (12 count), $146

