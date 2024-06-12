CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day is now just days away, and if you haven't got your gift yet, you need to order it now. Because there are so few business days left from now until Sunday, we recommend getting your gift from Amazon. The retail giant offers fast and free shipping, even for those who don't have Amazon Prime. To ensure your Father's Day gift arrives on time, we recommend getting Prime, just to make sure your dad gets his much-deserved gift on the holiday.

We rounded up the best last-minute Father's Day gift ideas from Amazon that will cater to a variety of interests, including dads who love gardening, music, cooking and more. And if you're looking for gifts specifically for your grandpa or son, know we've got ideas for those family members as well.

Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver power tool kit

Amazon

Dads who love to DIY will appreciate this quality power tool kit from Dewalt. Dewalt is a renowned brand in the power tool world, so we're sure this investment will deliver a return that will last years. The power tool kit includes a half-inch drill driver, a quarter-inch impact driver, chargers for each and a convenient storage bag for just $139 (save $100).

The drill has two speed settings, which is helpful when dealing with strong material, such as concrete, and the impact driver has a convenient, built-in light on it that offers greater visibility when working in darker corners or areas of your home, such as under the house. Plus, this set is 42% off on Amazon for a limited time.

This Dewalt combo kit has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this set for my boyfriend's birthday gift and he loves it. My dad recommended this product because he said it would last a lifetime and he was right. This set has held up in pristine condition. My boyfriend uses it on his vehicles and I love it as well because we can use it for my crafts and plant stuff."

Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, 10.25 inches

Lodge

Level up your dad's steak game by getting him a cast iron skillet. A cast iron skillet is the best pan to cook a steak in and will come in handy when it eventually becomes too cold to grill outside. Lodge's classic cast iron skillet comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own before cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time).

This pan is compatible with multiple cooking surfaces, including on the stovetop, a grill, and, of course, over a campfire. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees. What's more, you can get this already affordable piece of cookware for even less, as the product is currently 43% off on Amazon.

This cast iron skillet boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Using this pan is perfect for steaks and chicken! I'm able to make a perfect crust on my steaks without compensating the wellness because it distributes the heat perfectly!....The overall shape is great, large enough to fit four chicken thighs and two steaks!"

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 portable soft cooler

Amazon

If you run in the cooler circle, then you know how coveted this portable soft cooler from Yeti is. Some may say the popularity is on par with the Stanley cup. Either way, dads who love to tailgate or prefer to bring some cold ones along with them to the beach, fishing or camping will appreciate the Hopper Flip 12 cooler.

The cooler comes in a kaleidoscope of colors, but most importantly, it can fit drinks, and lots of them. You can fit 24 cans (without ice) or 12 cans with ice, and if you want to cart around just ice, it can fit 15 pounds of that. The bag is leakproof and the exterior fabric was designed to withstand UV rays.

The Yeti Hopper Flip 12 portable soft cooler has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Husband has been using it for 2 years and it still looks new. I don't think you can beat this quality. My husband works a very laborious and gross job, he takes this every day and it still works and looks great. Well worth the money."

Breville Bambino espresso machine

Breville

This relatively affordable espresso machine is a great starter coffee maker for dads who are interested in dabbling in making lattes, cappuccinos and more at home. The coffee machine allows you to make these drinks like the baristas do, with an espresso maker (that can make up to two shots at once) and a steam wand that turns milk frothy. The generous water tank in the back allows Dad to conduct plenty of drink experiments without having to constantly refill.

The Breville Bambino espresso machine has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have used this every single day for over a year, and I love it! Simple to learn about and easy to use. Makes a perfect shot of espresso every time."

Another customer said, "If I would have bought this years ago, I would have saved hundreds of dollars. After using this machine with Kimbo espresso, I don't stop at Starbucks or any other local coffee shop. I much prefer my own lattes now."

Muck Boot Excursion Pro mid-height men's rubber boot

Amazon

Anyone who has done extensive yard work or gardening knows that your shoes get ruined fast. If Dad hasn't gotten himself gardening shoes yet, do him a favor and gift him these sturdy Muck Boots.

The waterproof boots feature a durable rubber outsole with traction, and inside, are lined with a moisture-wicking material, which will help with hot feet this summer. What's more, they're 18% off for a limited time on Amazon.

The Muck Boot Excursion Pro mid-height men's rubber boot has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are comfortable, durable and have good traction for working in the yard or mud. They hose off nice. I will buy again when they are worn out."

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise-canceling headphones

Bose

Dad will be immersed in sound in a way he likely never has before with these premium Bose noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort headphones have three listening modes, including active noise canceling, echo reduction and adjustable noise canceling.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity up to 30 feet away and lasts for 24 hours on a single charge (after that, it only takes three hours to charge back up again). They're also very comfortable with their leather ear cushioning and adjustable headband. They're currently 12% off on Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise-canceling headphones have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are amazing—weightless—feels like nothing on your head and ears. Excellent sound quality with multiple levels/settings for situational awareness. Charge lasts for days. Love that it takes a USB-C charger. Easy Bluetooth setup on iPhone and iPad."

HP Sprocket Studio Plus and photo paper bundle

Amazon

Whether it's taking pictures of the family or scenes of nature, if dad is always whipping his phone out to snap a photo, he might love this smartphone printer. The smartphone printer will allow all his photography to be displayed around the house.

Download the brand's corresponding app and you can print 4-by-6-inch photos from there. The app also allows for photo enhancements and additions, such as filters, stickers, borders and more. The bundle includes the printer, photo paper (130 sheets) and two cartridges.

The HP Sprocket Studio Plus and photo paper bundle has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The prints are very close to what is on my phone screen, and we all know how good those are looking these days! You couldn't tell the difference from a store print. At 30 cents per print it beats CVS!"

For the dad who has great style: Rayban Classic aviator sunglasses

Amazon

These Raybans are icons for a reason: They look super cool on pretty much everybody, including dads. Plus, Dad may get a kick out of the fact that these were in the movie "Top Gun." There are 30 lens colors to choose from and three lens lengths, though availability varies by color and size.

The Rayban Classic aviator sunglasses have a 4.6-star rating out of more than 21,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said, "My husband loves them," adding that they are his "daily sunglasses."

Another customer, who bought them for her son, wrote, "He loves them and wears them all the time!"

Nature Anywhere transparent window bird feeder

Amazon

If your dad enjoys watching the birds from home, he'll love this unique birdhouse from Nature Anywhere. This transparent window bird feeder allows him to behold the birds close by, compared to traditional birdhouses that have to be hung in a tree further away. It's super easy to install with the suction cups, may be easier to refill feed (instead of having to take it down from a tree) and can handle temperatures between -20 and 120 degrees.

The Nature Anywhere transparent window bird feeder has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "My father is in a nursing home and his room has a window. I applied the birdfeeder and filled it with good quality bird seed. He has enjoyed lying in his bed, watching the various birds, and one intrepid squirrel feeding from the birdfeeder. There has been some heavy rain as well as strong wind and the birdfeeder is still attached to the window."

Aura Carver digital picture frame

Amazon

Your dad will love the slideshow of family pictures that can be displayed on this picture frame. The Aura Carver has unlimited storage, and you can invite family members to join in on the fun and upload pictures for Dad to view. All he needs to do is connect to Wi-Fi, download the Aura app and add pictures from there.

The Aura Carver digital picture frame has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We had so many beautiful pictures of our grandchildren on our phones, but we wanted to see them all the time. Crystal clear display. We get so many admiring comments from our guests. So easy to set up and manage photos."