Best Labor Day TV deals: Save on Samsung's 'The Frame,' Amazon Fire TVs and more

Samsung

Sick of your old TV? We've got good news. You can find a great deal on a customer-loved smart TV right now ahead of Labor Day 2023. Amazon and Samsung have slashed the price on a number of 4K TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more must-have screens ahead of the holiday.

We recognize that upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive -- especially if you want quality. That's why the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Labor Day. All of these TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've even found Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV on sale at Amazon now. The 4.4-star-rated TV is a CBS Essentials bestseller.

Keep reading to discover the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models.

Best Labor Day 2023 TV deals



Save on bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more. All of these top-rated TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

You'll currently get the best deal on the 75-inch model of 'The Frame.' It's 42% off at Amazon now.

Samsung

One of the best deals is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the 65-inch model. It's currently $1,000 off.

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more. Right now, Amazon shoppers can score the TV for 33% off.

Amazon

This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now at Samsung.

Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

