CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Jewelry is a classic graduation gift. It's not only a gift that's likely to impress, it's a gift that your favorite members of the Class of 2022 can wear as a daily reminder of their accomplishments. If you're not sure what jewelry piece to gift the graduate in your life, check out these finds from Stone and Strand, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more.

Top products in this article:

Stone and Strand clustered diamond ring, $245

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $272 (reduced from $340)

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $328

The best jewelry gifts for grads, as featured below, fit within a variety of budgets. Choose from rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that your grads can wear whether they're moving onto more school, or entering the workforce.

For even more ideas, check out our guides to the best gift cards for grads and the best headphone gifts for grads.

Stone and Strand clustered diamond ring

Stone and Strand

This diamond ring, featuring 0.04-carat round white diamonds, brings the wow factor. The diamonds are arranged in a cluster. They're billed as being being ethically sourced and conflict-free. The ring's band is made of 10-karat solid yellow gold.

Stone and Strand clustered diamond ring, $245

Little Words Project Fearless beaded stretch bracelet

Nordstrom

For an affordable gift option, check out this beaded bracelet that offers a daily reminder to be fearless -- a fitting prompt for a grad. Little Words Project, the company behind the bracelet, is billed as being a Latinx-owned and -founded brand.

Little Words Project Fearless beaded stretch bracelet, $30

Gorjana Parker necklace

Gorjana

With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace is usually a hit. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms.

Gorjana Parker necklace, $65

Alex and Ani engravable graduation cap duo charm bangle

Alex and Ani

This graduation-themed charm bracelet from Alex and Ani features a graduation cap, as well as a circle that you can engrave a personalized message onto.

Alex and Ani engravable graduation cap duo charm bangle, $49

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

Classic diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamond alternatives on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $272 (reduced from $340)

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch

Kendra Scott

Get your grad ready for the workplace with a professional-looking watch. Kendra Scott's first watch collection is here, and it includes this stunner with diamond dials. It has an ivory mother-of-pearl face, and is made of gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process to ensure its diamonds are conflict-free.

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $328

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops

Mejuri

Your grad will get a lot of wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They feature recycled 14-carat solid gold or white gold, and single-cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops, $250

Related content from CBS Essentials