Best headphone gifts for new grads, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Celebrate the graduates in your life with gifts they'll love -- like top-rated headphones or earbuds. We found some amazing deals on headphones at Amazon and beyond, so you can get your grads something really special whether they're completing middle school, high school or college.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Bose QuietComfort 45, $329

Yes, look no further for the perfect graduation present. We've found the best deals on headphones and earbuds from top tech brands such as Apple, Samsung, Beats by Dre, Bose and Sony.

The best headphones and earbuds can improve your gaming, the quality of your phone calls and be easy on the ears. Better still, they don't have to cost a fortune -- the popular Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are both available at deep discounts now at Amazon, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Keep reading to shop the best headphone gifts for grads.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $100



Apple

Your grad will love these Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud sets on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $100. Thanks to their wireless charging case, these AirPods can deliver more than 24 hours of listening time. They boast a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $175

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro make an excellent graduation gift. These water-resistant AirPods have made headlines by offering active noise cancelation, and even hearing-health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design than previous models. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. All this comes at a steep list price: $250. But lucky for you, Amazon has a major deal on them right now.

Marked down to $175 on Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro won't cost you much more than the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), which are going for $168.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are on sale. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for grads with active lifestyles.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $105 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100

Samsung

Not to be outdone by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers, and a form that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality. If your grads loves live shows, they may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $130

Beats

No matter if your grad is partial to Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift or Travis Scott, the bright-sounding, on-the-ear Beats Solo3 will deliver. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience. They also offer soft ear foams for comfort, and deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $130 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $200

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $150 off on Amazon -- this makes them one of the best high-end headphone deals available right now. On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the fast-charging Studio3 headphones feature real-time audio calibration, and easy iOS and Android connectivity. These headphones also support spatial audio, and, according to several Amazon user reviews, offer great comfort, even when they've been worn for hours.

While the list price puts these headphones out of many people's reach, they're now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $200

Beats

If your grad likes to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a great fit -- literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal companions for rigorous activities such as running. Rated IPX4 for water resistance, these earbuds are good to go even when you sweat. They come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, up to $200 (reduced from $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $268

Bose via Amazon

This Bose headset is a great choice for gamers. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic, so other players can hear your grad loud and clear. This headset can be worn wirelessly, and features a built-in mic system that allows for clear-sounding phone calls, even in noisy environments.

The headset is $60 off right now on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (reduced from $329)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless earbuds

Sony Store via Amazon

These Sony earbuds feature an HD noise-canceling processor, and 24-bit, audio-signal processing for top sound quality whether your grad is listening to music, streaming a show or talking on the phone. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life, and if your grad forgot to plug in, the buds can deliver 90 minutes of play time after only 10 minutes of charging.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $128 (regularly $200)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $148

Sony Store via Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual-noise sensor technology to provide the best noise cancelation. They offer up to 35 hours of battery life, and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and voice-assistant commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $148 (regularly $180)

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $329

The new, fast-charging Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer a nice set of features. They can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. They have two different noise-canceling modes. They even have a USB-C port for charging. Your grads can personalize their listening experience with the Bose app.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, $329

Bose Sport earbuds: $179

Bose

If you're looking for a pair of weather- and sweat-resistant earbuds for your grad, the Bose Sport Earbuds boast an IPX4 rating, which means they can stand up to water splashes. To make them easier to control during workouts, they feature a capacitive-touch interface. These earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life; a charging case is included.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $179

Related content from CBS Essentials: