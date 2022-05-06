9 great gift card ideas for grads, plus gift card deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether they're graduating from high school, college, grad school or beyond this spring, the grads in your life deserve praise -- and gifts -- for their accomplishments. If you're not too sure what to get them, a gift card is always a good bet -- and Amazon has tons of options.

Below are great gift card ideas -- plus gift card deals! The members of the Class of 2022 will be sure find these gift cards to Apple, Amazon, Grubhub and more useful in their post-grad lives.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

Your favorite grads can get almost anything they need with an Amazon gift card. And best of all, there's a special gift card deal at Amazon for first-time gift-card buyers: When you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards in a single order now through May 6, you get a $10 promotional credit. Be sure to use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Apple gift card

Amazon

Do your grads want a new MacBook laptop, iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple product for their next step? Then gift them an Apple gift card. Load an amount between $25 and $400 on this card, and watch for the magic happen. The card can be used to buy the latest Apple tech hardware, as well as apps, software, music, movies, subscriptions and more.

Apple gift card, $25 and up

Ulta gift card

Ulta

Upgrade your grad's beauty stash with an Ulta gift card. Gift with an e-gift card, or send a physical gift card via the mail. You select the amount you want to put on it.

Ulta gift card

Gap Options gift card

Amazon

Whether they're heading to high school, college or starting a new job, your favorite grads will likely need new clothes for their next chapter. With this versatile Gap Options gift card, they can shop at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy. Get it via Amazon, and load it with any amount between $25 and $100.

Gap Options gift card, $25 and up

Bath & Body Works e-gift card

Amazon

Choose any amount between $25 and $100 to load on a gift card from Bath & Body Works. With gift card in hand, your grad will keep smelling fresh, even while using the dorm showers.

Bath & Body Works e-gift cards, $25 and up

Grubhub e-gift card

Amazon

Late-night study sessions call for late-night grub. Choose an amount between $25 and $100 that you'd like to put on this Grubhub e-gift card, so your grad won't have to go hungry.

Grubhub e-gift cards, $25 and up

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount you want, from $25 to $100, to put on a Cold Stone Creamery gift card. The result makes for a sweet gift. And right now, when you buy through Amazon, save $10 when you spend $50 or more on this gift card by using the code COLDSTONE22 at checkout.

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card, $25 and up

Want to give your grads an even bigger treat? If you're a Sam's Club member, you can! In addition to getting access to discounted gasoline, a Sam's Club membership lets you in on a great Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Members can get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for just under $21.

$30 Cold Stone Creamery gift cards, $21

Not a Sam's Club member? Sign up below.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $45

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Keep your grad caffeinated with a Starbucks gift card. Choose from three card designs and denominations up to $100.

Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

Happy Dining gift card

Amazon

Give your grad a break from the college cafeteria. The lucky object of your gifting can use this gift card at the Cheesecake Factory, Red Lobster, McCormick & Schmick's, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings and P.F. Chang's. Put $25 or $50 on it. When you click on the Amazon link below, you'll see you can get gift cards with other restaurant options from that page, too.

Happy Dining gift card

