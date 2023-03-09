CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Spring cleaning takes more than just cleaning supplies. This year, invest in home organizers this year too, from shelves to wine holders, to keep your home from looking cluttered.

Top products in this article

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Below, discover the best home organization deals at Walmart and Amazon. Find sale prices on bookcases, cube organizers, storage systems and more. And while you're spring cleaning, also check out our guides to the best upright vacuums of 2023 and the best spring cleaning dishwasher deals.

Furinno 3-tier open bookcase: $27

Walmart

Get all your miscellaneous books and collectibles organized with a new bookcase or two. The Furinno Pasir is available in 12 different finishes.

Best of all, it's only $27 at Amazon, making it less expensive than the Ikea version ($50).

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)

Looking for something a little bigger? You can pick up a 4-tier Furinno bookcase at Amazon for around the same price.

4-tier Furinno bookcase, $33 (reduced from $39)

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer: $77

Amazon

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit but more affordable. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer: $49

Walmart

It's time to reorganize your closet and change out your wardrobe for spring. This 12-cube closet organizer is a great tool for organizing all of your clothes, linens and more. The organizer is customizable to fit your storage needs.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $49 (reduced from $55)

The Home Edit pantry storage system: $20

Walmart

Spring is a great time to clean out your pantry and reorganize it. This clear modular storage system from The Home Edit includes two large bins with inserts and a three-tier riser to help you straighten up your pantry.

The Home Edit pantry storage system, $20 (reduced from $25)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder: $224

Walmart

Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it: This five-star-rated rattan bar cabinet has a midcentury modern-inspired style that classes up any living space. It holds 12 glasses of wine with plenty of interior storage for bar accessories and drinkware.

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $80

Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-priced storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. Rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Kunzhan large makeup organizer: $17

Amazon

Pick up this large makeup and skincare organizer with drawers from Amazon for your bathroom or vanity. This plastic organizer is 23% off right now.

Kunzhan large makeup organizer (11" x 6.6" x 4.7"), $17 (reduced from $22)

Related content from CBS Essentials