Our favorite last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for husbands

The clock is ticking and Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If you're still looking for the absolute best Valentine's Day gift for your husband -- something that shows you put a lot of effort into choosing something extra special -- you're in luck. Even if your husband is tough to shop for, our in-house shopping experts have compiled this extensive list of awesome gifts that we're confident your husband (or just about any guy in your life) will be thrilled to receive.

The best Valentine's Day gift ideas for your husband

Our goal with this gift guide is to showcase premium gift ideas that your husband might not necessarily buy for himself, but that he'll truly appreciate.

If your guy has a sweet tooth: Simply Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket

1-800-Flowers

Treat your husband to a gift basket that's chock full of delicious chocolate treats, presented in a beautiful (and reusable) basket.

Available from 1-800-Flowers in five different sizes, ranging in price from $65 to $130, the Simply Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket offers no fewer than a dozen different treats, including Black Forest cherry bark, chocolate bridge mix, a milk chocolate heart pop, chocolate covered pretzels and Oreo cookies, chocolate covered cherries, cookies & creme white chocolate grahams and more.

This gift basket can be shipped anywhere in the United States, but to avoid extra rush delivery charges, be sure to place your order early. The gift basket will be presented with a personalized message that you can compose yourself (or you can choose one of many pre-written messages).

A gift basket with beer from around the world: World Beer Bucket

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

If your husband can't resist a good beer, this unique gift basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com allows him to sample a selection of beers from around the world.

Once ordered, the gift basket will be shipped directly to your door. It includes a delightful combination of quality beers and snacks designed to make his Valentine's Day memorable. He'll get beverages from six different brewers that come artfully arranged inside a galvanized steel bucket (with snacks included).

Be sure to place your order early to ensure it arrives on (or before) Valentine's Day.

Best wireless earbuds for Apple users: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. Out of the three options, this is the model we recommend the most highly, because they integrate more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance. Its wireless charge case now supports USB-C charging.

With these earbuds, you get additional features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. These AirPods use Apple's next generation H2 headphone chip. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has been enhanced to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The good news is that while their suggested retail price is $249, we've seen them regularly on sale for less than $190.

If you're confused about which version of the popular Apple AirPods are best suited to the person you're seeking a Valentine's Day gift for, our team of consumer technology experts has written a buyer's guide for 2024 that'll help you make the right choice.

Decorate his man cave with smart lights: Nanoleaf Skylight Smarter Kit (12-pack)



Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf has a whole lineup of unique smart lighting solutions, some of which serve as functional lighting, while others use colored and animated lights for decorative ambient lighting. The company's latest offering, called Skylight, can serve either function - or both.

These smart light tiles are designed to be mounted onto a ceiling. They can be positioned to form any type of design, as long as each tile is touching another on at least one side.

The lights can remain on in any brightness, or used to create festive animated patterns. Among the 16+ million colors each tile can display, choose between multiple shades of white if you just want functional lighting.

Nanoleaf Skylight is a fun and innovative way to decorate a room or man cave with colored lighting, or switch to functional white lighting. And for convenience, all of Nanoleaf's smart lighting products are controlled with one mobile app. If you're looking for a smart lighting system designed to be mounted on a wall, we're huge fans of the Nanoleaf Canvas system.

An automated bartender: Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine



Bartesian

There's something special about a custom-made cocktail from a professional bartender. Now that same experience is available at home with this automated bartender. Think of the Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine as being like a Keurig coffee maker that prepares premium cocktails.

There's no need for mixing and measuring to create your favorite beverages. Simply insert a drink capsule (sold separately) and make sure the tanks are filled with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila. The Bartesian does the rest.

Each capsule is created by a master mixologist and includes the ingredients for a specific type of drink, like a margarita, whiskey sour, lemon drop, sex on the beach, Long Island iced tea, or many more. You can order a selection of capsules to create multiple types of drinks, or just stock up on just your favorites.

Enjoy dozens of premium drink options at home using a machine that mimics the talents of a professional mixologist and bartender.

A touch of style: David Yurman Meteorite signet ring in sterling silver



David Yurman

It's one thing to tell your husband that he's out of this world and that you cherish him. It's something else entirely to be able to show him. Available in all popular men's ring sizes, this unique signet ring from renown jewelry designer David Yurman has a genuine 19mm piece of meteorite as its centerpiece. It looks masculine, sophisticated and stunning.

This piece of jewelry can coordinate with any outfit, either formal or casual, and is sure to be a conversation starter. It's something your husband will cherish and that can later be passed down as a family heirloom.

The ring will arrive artfully presented in our fawn-colored sueded pouch, nested inside an outer box wrapped in a signature ribbon with a gift receipt included.

Add a touch of nostalgia to music listening: Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive premium turntable



Amazon

In the past few years, record players and turntables that play vinyl records have had a resurgence in popularity, so if your husband has a record collection from his earlier years stored in the attic or basement, giving him a premium turntable will allow him to reconnect with the unique sound quality of records (compared to streaming audio).

For someone who already has a sound system in place, the Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive turntable offers a high-end way for your husband to enjoy his favorite vinyl albums in a way that captures the warmth of analog music. This turntable not only looks beautiful, it makes 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM sound fantastic. Using a floating motor, it deadens vibrations and distortions in a way that brings out an album's authentic stereo sound.

For more than 50 years, Marantz has manufactured high-end audio equipment. This turntable taps into those decades of expertise, yet uses modern technology and a contemporary design aesthetic to provide a nostalgic vinyl album listening experience your husband will truly appreciate.

A perfect shave for your perfect man: Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver



Norelco

Whether your husband has been using an electric shaver for years, or has never tried one, the latest Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver offers a smooth, close and comfortable shave. The wet/dry shaver itself is ergonomically designed and uses flexile shaver heads that pivot to conform to the user's face. The shaver also has a sensor that measures hair density 500 times per second and adapts its cutting power accordingly, so it's always as gentle as possible. In fact, we think that it feels like a face massage every time it's used.

The rechargeable battery offers up to 60 minutes of shaving time. It comes with a custom designed wireless charging pad, as well as a cleaning system that cleans, sanitizes and lubricates the shaver after each use. Between its modern design, features that are literally cutting-edge and the close and gentle shave it provides, this will quickly become your husband's all-time favorite electric shaver. The included carrying case makes it easy to bring along on trips.

This is one of the most advanced electric shavers on the market. It comes with everything needed to consistently provide a gentle, smooth and close shave.

A fitness tracker worn on a finger: Oura Horizon Ring



Oura

While most fitness and sleep trackers are worn around a wrist (some resembling a smartwatch), the Oura Horizon Ring offers the same level of accuracy, but it's packed into a stylish and fashionable ring designed to be worn on an index finger. Integrated within the ring are a handful of tiny sensors that measure heart rate, body temperature and other metrics, allowing it to collect and share valuable and insightful data with the Oura mobile app.

The Oura Ring is mainly a sleep and stress level tracker, but it measures more than 20 biometric signals that allow it to also serve as a versatile fitness tracker that's worn 24/7. The ring itself comes in a variety of styles and colors and is made from durable and biocompatible titanium. It's also non-allergenic and waterproof. Its battery lasts up to seven days. It works with either an iPhone or any Android-based smartphone. In addition to working with its own Oura app, the ring can share data with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Stava and other health and fitness mobile apps.

While a traditional fitness tracker looks like a piece of technological equipment being worn on a wrist, the Oura Ring is a stylish piece of unisex jewelry that collects health and fitness-related data 24/7 and then transmits it to a smartphone for analysis.

An elegant overnight bag: Burberry Men's charcoal check holdall duffel bag



Burberry

For a guy who wants to carry around his most important stuff in style, or needs a high-quality and fashionable overnight bag, we recommend the timeless Burberry Men's charcoal check holdall duffel bag. It offers a stunning and sophisticated charcoal checkered design on the outside that's complemented by leather handles and a matching (removable) shoulder strap.

The duffle bag measures 19.7 x 9.8 x 10.6 inches and offers a double zip closure with a leather-wrapped padlock for keeping his belongings firmly in place. It's a beautifully designed and high-quality duffel bag that's made from the finest materials. The iconic Burberry logo is displayed on the side.

Introduce your husband to the pickleball craze: Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle

Amazon

If your husband has a competitive streak, but never fell in love with playing tennis, he might enjoy taking part in pickleball - a sport that's currently sweeping across the country and gaining more popularity by the day. Pickleball is now played at country clubs, tennis clubs, retirement communities and even aboard cruise ships. Like tennis, playing pickleball requires a paddle.

The Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle is a premium option that's made from carbon fiber with a 360 proto molding and flexfoam perimeter. It's designed to be lightweight and easy to control on the court. This paddle is handcrafted in the USA and offers a 4 1/8-inch grip size. It weighs a mere 10.58 ounces. Using this paddle will definitely give your husband a competitive edge.

This is a well-made, premium-quality pickleball paddle that's lightweight and easy to control. It's also USAPA tested and approved for tournament play.

Give your husband animated art or share a favorite video clip: Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects

Digital picture frames are nothing new, but what Infinite Objects offers is something truly unique. It's the ideal gift for someone who likes tech, but is difficult to shop for. Instead of displaying a series still digital images, these contemporary looking acrylic frames can either continuously display an animated piece of art that you pre-select, or a favorite video clip. This content gets permanently loaded into the frame, so there's no internet connection necessary. Simply turn on the frame and it displays the video clip or artwork that's been installed into it.

The Infinite Object frames are definitely conversation starters. The person you give it to will never get bored looking at it. These frames make an excellent piece of decor for a desk, nightstand, bookcase, or when it's hung on a wall. Choose between a five-, seven-, or 10-inch frame in acrylic, or a five- or seven-inch frame in bamboo. When placing your order, you can upload your own video clip that's up to 30 minutes in length and at least 1,024 x 576 pixel resolution (in MP4 or MOV format).

Instead of your own video, Infinite Objects offers hundreds of visually interesting animated artworks to choose from. Or, if the frame's recipient owns an NTF, that piece of digital art can be printed to the frame. Pricing starts at $79 and goes up to $450 for the larger size frame that displays a piece limited edition animated artwork.

The animated art that can be stored in and continuously displayed within these frames looks photorealistic and is visually pleasing and mesmerizing to watch. However, having your own video stored and displayed within the frame makes it an extremely unique and highly personalized gift that your husband will cherish for years to come.

Upgrade his casual wardrobe with quality, wrinkle-free shirts: Untuckit wrinkle-free collection



Untuckit

The guy in your life can not only look great, but also be super comfortable. These 100% cotton shirts come in a wide range of colors and styles and in 12 size options to ensure the perfect fit. What makes these shirts truly unique, however, is that they're designed to be worn untucked.

The shirts are suitable for a casual day at the office, or make the perfect weekend wear. Once you determine the right size for your husband, shopping for Untuckit shirts is super easy, because the company offers consistent sizing throughout all of its well-crafted products.

While we're huge fans of the 100% cotton wrinkle-free shirts, Untuckit also offers an extensive selection of premium and incredibly soft flannel shirts ($89.50 each) that are just as stylish.

If you're a first time shopper on the Untuckit website, you'll receive 20% off your first order. And if you want to upgrade your husband's entire wardrobe, Untuckit offers an impressive collection of sweaters, jackets, sport coats, pants, polo shorts and more.

The perfect gift if he loves premium coffee: Jura J8 espresso machine



Saks Fifth Avenue

Not only will this espresso machine look great in any kitchen, it'll consistently brew a nice selection of gourmet coffee drinks (and tea too). With the simple touch of a button, he will be able to brew up any of more than 15 specialty drinks, including espresso, coffee, cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato and more. This machine uses Jura's exclusive Pulse Extraction Process to get the most flavor out of each and every coffee bean.

The machine has a 64 ounce water tank and a 10 ounce whole coffee bean container. It automatically grinds whole beans, then tamps and freshly brews each beverage to capture it's optimum flavor and aroma. The user can customize their beverages and for cappuccinos and lattes add the perfect amount of fresh milk foam.

This is a perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur. You'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile and high-quality coffee machine that's so easy to use. The full-color touchscreen makes preparing gourmet coffee almost as simple as ordering from Starbucks.

Help him get around in style: Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter F35



Segway

If your husband has a short commute to work or would have fun buzzing around the neighborhood in style, consider getting him one of the new Segway Ninebot Electronic KickScooters. This F35 model uses a rechargeable battery pack that allows someone to travel up to 40.4 miles at a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sport Mode.

The scooter has a dual 140mm disc breaking system and uses two 10-inch pneumatic tires to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. There's even a cruise control option built in. The F35 has a load capacity of 265 pounds. When not in use, the scooter easily folds up for storage. It weighs just 36.6 pounds and is designed for adult riders.

It offers a sophisticated look, while being able to provide a smooth long-distance ride. The F35 scooter is both a practical and fun gift.

Help him stay warm and toasty every night: Beautyrest Hungarian White Goose Down Comforter

Beautyrest

Designed to be used year-around, this Beautyrest Hungarian White Goose Down comforter uses U.S. grown cotton to create a 500-thread-count fabric outside layer that's filled with a soft, light and luxurious Hungarian goose down filling with 750 fill power. The result is a twin, queen or king size comforter that feels like something you'd experience at a five-star hotel.

Thanks to its baffle box construction design, the down stays evenly distributed, so the comforter maintains its high level of softness and locks in body temperature. This comforter is also hypoallergenic, offers a piped edge for extra durability and makes no sound when people sleeping beneath it move around.

This comforter, along with at least one Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillow, work nicely together (in conjunction with a quality mattress) to provide a consistently comfortable night's sleep for just about anyone.

Thanks to its quality, you can expect this comforter to last for many years. It's designed with high-quality and luxury in mind, yet it's surprisingly affordable.

He'll love capturing memories: Insta360 Ace Pro

Amazon

The new Insta360 Ace Pro camera is a small waterproof camera that can capture video at up to 8K (24fps) resolution or still images at up to 48MP. The camera is easy to use, and features a wide range of shooting modes. And because its an action camera, it offers enhanced image stabilization.

The camera and lens were co-designed by Leica, a high-end manufacturer. It relies on a 1/1.3-inch image sensor and AI-based technology to automatically enhance content as it's being shot.

The full-color, 2.4-inch touchscreen viewfinder screen easily flips up, so you can use the Ace Pro like a traditional camera or do vlogging or take selfies. Video content and still images are stored on microSD memory cards.

The Ace Pro is versatile and easy to use, capturing still images or high-resolution video that looks stunning.

Give him the sound of silence: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

Bose

Whether at home, during his commute, or at the office, sometimes a guy just needs to escape the loud and hectic world that surrounds him. While an impromptu Hawaiian vacation may not be possible, he can put on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and immediately block out ambient noise.

These headphones are great for just enjoying quiet, listening to any type of audio (music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc.) or participating in crystal clear hands-free phone calls via a smartphone.

This model makes audio more customizable via the Bose Music mobile app. Another major new feature, in addition to the enhanced noise cancellation, is the support for spatial audio.

We also like how the plush ear cups and headband make these headphones extremely comfy, even for extended listening sessions. Battery life is up to 24 hours, but there's a quick charge feature, so a 15-minute charge adds up to two hours of listening time with the immersive audio feature turned on. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones work with any Bluetooth-compatible smartphone, tablet, or computer. It will also pair with any of Bose's TV soundbars and allow for a private TV viewing/listening experience.

For a guy who has expensive shoes: Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand

Everknown

If your husband has expensive sneakers he wants to show off, the Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand offers a really unique and fun way to display those shoes.

The stand can be set up on a tabletop, shelf or any flat surface, or mounted on a wall. It has integrated LED lighting and allows the sneaker being displayed to levitate and rotate in mid-air (using magnets).

For a sneaker collector who has invested hundreds or thousands of dollars in a single pair of sneakers, this levitating display is the perfect gift for showcasing that investment. The display measures 19 x 10.4 x 3.4 inches. It's made from acrylic, copper and plastic and adds a futuristic vibe to any room.

The display comes in white, black or red. It's a really eye-catching way to showcase a shoe -- as if it's a work of art.

PC gaming on the go: Asus ROG Ally



Asus

If your guy enjoys PC gaming, but you don't want him sitting in front of a desktop computer screen for countless hours at a time, you might be able to persuade him to leave the house if you hook him up with this Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming system.

This system has a seven-inch, 1080p resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered using the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and comes with 512GB of internal storage. It's expandable using a microSD memory card. Without any tearing or stuttering, this system can handle any of the latest PC games and make them look fantastic. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

For quick access to popular games, the ROG Ally works seamlessly with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And when not being used in handheld mode, the system can be connected directly to a TV or monitor to allow for multiplayer gaming.

How to pick the perfect gift for your husband

Every man is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for the most important guys in your life -– especially if your husband already has everything.

Are you looking for a funny or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish?

Will he appreciate a functional gift?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself?

Does the man you're shopping for prefer gifts that can enhance his wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that's truly over-the-top and shows you've spared no expense?

If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly. Don't forget, Valentine's Day is on Wednesday, February 14.