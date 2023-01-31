CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's almost February. That means you're running out of time to order flowers for your Valentine. Flower delivery slots fill up fast, so be sure to order your Valentine's Day bouquet before Feb. 14.

It can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the flower delivery options on the internet. We've found the best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day, no matter who you're shopping for. Keep reading to discover the perfect bouquets for your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner, parent, child, BFF and more.

There are gorgeous floral Valentine's Day gifts for her and him that you can buy online at UrbanStems, The Bouqs Co., Floom and more. Find some of our favorite arrangements and additional information on these sites ahead. Many have special arrangements in honor of Valentine's Day -- and some can even be ordered with additional gifts, like chocolates and balloons.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar

BloomsyBox

This new arrival bouquet in a Valentine's Day red from BloomsyBox is inspired by a moody piano bar. It comes with 34 stems.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar, $65

Bloomscape Bromeliad Aechmea

Bloomscape

Hate the fact that bouquets die? Then send a potted plant like this festive pink Bromeliad Aechmea. Choose from five pot colors for this tropical plant from Bloomscape. Check out their full Valentine's Day shop here.

Bloomscape Bromeliad Aechmea, $79

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase

This simple iris and tulip bouquet impresses in a clear vase. Mix and match with a different vase, chocolates, a keepsake heart and more.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase, $52 (reduced from $62)

UrbanStems

UrbanStems

If you're seeking a modern, on-trend arrangement, try UrbanStems. This gorgeous The Love Spell bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase from UrbanStems makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus.

UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine's bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $48.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

UrbanStems

Want a more affordable floral option for Valentine's Day? The Te Amo arrangement includes roses, garden roses, spray carnations, alstromeria, hypericum berries and ruscus, starting at $60. Choose between a variety of vases for an added charge.

UrbanStems Te Amo floral arrangement, $60

UrbanStems

The beer drinker in your life needs this Budweiser collab from UrbanStems. It includes a rose bouquet in a beer pitcher and a code for $15 off your Budweiser purchase via Instacart. This bouquet doubles as great decor if you're hosting a party for the big game.

UrbanStems This Bud's for You, $95

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. arrangements also have a modern eye, as seen in this pink rose bouquet with lilies, anemones and snapdragons. You can purchase a smaller or larger version of it, if you'd like, and spend an extra $12 for a vase.

Check out all of The Bouqs Co.'s Valentine's Day arrangements here.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea, $89

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden

ProFlowers

If you want a gift that lasts, pick this tulip bulb garden from ProFlowers. It comes with three white, three red and four pink tulip bulbs. Check out ProFlowers' full Valentine's Day collection here.

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden, $40

Floraqueen Ice Cream

Floraqueen

Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to your special someone. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full love and romance flower collection here.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $66

Teleflora Arrive In Style

Teleflora

Teleflora also delivers around the world. This premium bouquet with light pink roses, white asiatic lilies, white alstroemeria, white cushion spray chrysanthemums, white statice and variegated pittosporum comes in two smaller sizes. You can include balloons, a stuffed animal or chocolates if you'd like for an additional charge. Check out more Valentine's Day options from Teleflora here.

Teleflora Arrive In Style, $65

