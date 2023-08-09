CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The dog days of summer are here. Instead of suffering through the rest of the summer, why not invest in a new floor fan for your home? We've found reviewer-loved floor fans at Amazon, Walmart and more that fit a variety of budgets.

The best floor fans of 2023 do a lot more than just push air around. While floor fans with filters are increasingly common, many Dyson models have advanced filtration features, such as formaldehyde removal. Wi-Fi functionality is becoming common too: You can turn many of these fans on via a smartphone app or your voice.

The best floor fans for your home in 2023

Whether you're shopping for an oscillating fan, tower fan, pedestal fan, floor fan or desk fan, shop our selection of well-reviewed fans from brands such as Dyson, Honeywell and Black & Decker. Some are even on sale now. Grab one of these floor fans and cool down this summer.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 fan goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying formaldehyde. It has a HEPA H13 filter, which filters even finer particles than a standard HEPA filter.

This quiet Dyson fan is powerful. It projects over 77 gallons of air a second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, plus it can oscillate up to 350 degrees. Control it with an app or your voice. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers. (Note that this purifier cannot be shipped to California.)

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $750

Dyson Pure Cool TP01

Dyson

For the most affordable Dyson option, choose the Pure Cool TP01. It's a powerful fan option that fills your home with cool air. The Dyson Pure Cool oscillates up to 70 degrees and has a True HEPA filter.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $410 (reduced from $430)

Creager oscillating floor fan

Wayfair

Looking for a more traditional floor fan with a decorative look? This classic floor fan is anything but an eyesore. It has a copper finish, oscillates and has three settings. Its stand is height adjustable. Find it on sale at Wayfair.

Creager oscillating floor fan, $82 (reduced from $135)

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan

Walmart

If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for an oscillating fan, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. The tower fan has a one, two, four and eight-hour auto shut-off timer. Rated 4.1 stars at Walmart.

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan, $61 (reduced from $68)

Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan with remote (Wi-Fi enabled)

Amazon

This bladeless fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates 90 degrees. It has six speeds and three modes (normal, natural and sleep). This quiet fan even has an auto mode, where its wind velocity automatically changes with the temperature in your room. This fan also comes with a remote control. Rated 4.7 stars.

Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan with remote, $100

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan

Amazon

This Amazon fan-favorite (see what we did there?) comes with a remote control and has three speeds. This cooling fan can be set to automatically turn off and has a nighttime setting with a decreased fan speed. It's currently rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow," an Amazon reviewer says.

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan, $70 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Black & Decker stand fan

Amazon

Keep it simple with a classic pedestal fan. It can oscillate 90 degrees and you can change its height and tilt. It has three speed settings and comes with a remote control.

Black & Decker stand fan, $37 (reduced from $40)

