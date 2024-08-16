Expand your Sony PlayStation's storage with the best PS5 hard drives of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're an avid PlayStation 5 gamer, you know how easy it is to run out of hard drive space. With game downloads routinely requiring over 100GB per install, it's easy to fill up the 1TB each console comes with out. Plus, that only translates to just about 800GB of usable space. That means you can deplete your storage capacity after installing only a handful of your favorite games.

There's an easy solution: PS5 hard drives. Expand your PS5's storage by up to 4TB by adding an M2 SSD (solid space drive), just like you would with a computer. That can quadruple the amount of space you'll have. Or you can buy an external hard drive to store PS4 games, though PS5 game storage is relegated to internal drives.

There are plenty of PS5 hard drives, so which one is best? Whether you need some heavy-duty storage space or a cheap option to add a couple more games to your repertoire, we've rounded up the five best PS5 hard drives of 2024. It's time to get the most out of your favorite Sony video game console.

Best PS5 hard drives for 2024

Seagate FireCuda 350

Amazon

It's not the newest PS5 hard drive, but the Seagate FireCuda 530 is still one of the best, and certainly our pick for the best overall drive you can get. It's a top-tier storage option for PS5 gamers who crave speed and space.

With a transfer rate up to 7,300 MB/s, it's lightning fast and speedy enough to satisfy any impatient PS5 owner who just wants to dive in and play.

It's competitively priced as well, with multiple models to choose from, starting at 500GB through 4TB capacities. Thanks to the driver's exceptional write endurance, no matter which model you choose, it's going to last a while.

Additionally, it comes with a fantastic included heatsink that ensures it remains cool while offering those impressive speeds. This custom build only adds to the drive's value and helps make it one of the fastest NVMe drives you can currently find for the PS5. If you're not sure where to start when it comes to expanding your PS5's storage space, start here.

WD Black SN850 SSD

Amazon

This Sony-certified WD SSD gets the seal of approval from PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny as a licensed PlayStation product. It can produce blazing fast speeds beyond 5,500MB/s too, for lightning quick load times and smooth game performance.

It features an integrated heatsink to help deal with how hot the drive can get during intense gaming sessions by preventing thermal throttling. So even when your console heats up, the SN850 won't slow down.

Beyond its great performance, this drive is also a fantastic value. It comes in under $150 for 1 TB of storage space, which means you won't have to worry about breaking the budget for some extra space for downloaded games.

You can save a bit more with the standard SN850, which does not come with a heatsink, for around $130. But you'll then have to buy a compatible heatsink add-on for PS5 use, and for the sale price of $120 with an integrated heatsink, you're better off bundling.

For PS5 owners looking for great speed, value and cooling, the WD Black SN850 is one excellent option that you won't want to pass up, especially given its licensed status.

Samsung 990 Pro

Amazon

When it comes to super-fast PS5 storage, Samsung's 990 Pro SSD is one of the brand's best. It offers read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s, which is 40% to 55% faster than the previous model, the 980 Pro. Currently, it's the best there is from Samsung for PS5 upgrades.

This means way quicker game and app loading and near-instant file transfers. You can move about 20GB to this drive in under 30 seconds, which means quick game installs and smooth gameplay, both huge positives when you're trying to expand your video game storage.

Some of the models are a bit on the pricier side, but you're paying for NVMe speeds on another level.

If you're after the absolute fastest PS5 SSD experience, Samsung's 990 Pro delivers future-proof performance that you won't feel bad about dishing out a bit of extra cash for.

WD Black P40

Amazon

If you aren't interested in using an internal hard drive for extra space, consider an external SSD - the WD Black P40. With its super quick 2000MB/s speeds, it can handle lightning-fast game loads and transfers, just like its internal counterparts.

Keep in mind that with external hard drives for PS5, you can only run PS4 games straight from the drive. You must copy PS5 games back and forth from the drive. This is hardly an inconvenience with how quickly the WD Black P40 works, but it's something to consider.

Since this is an external hard drive, you get a few extras with your purchase, including WD Dashboard software, a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, and a 5-year warranty from WD.

It's housed in forged aluminum for an attractive exterior, but that means it's also durable and stylish, with RGB lighting accents. If you need more space to store and access tons of games quickly, this drive will get the job done in a quick and efficient way.

Kingston Fury Renegade SSD

Amazon

Kingston's Fury Renegade SSD brings lightning performance to your PS5 for less. With up to a 6,500MB/s read speed, it's even quicker than many of its competitors, all without asking you to spend additional cash.

Its built-in heatsink means it'll run cool, with seamless PS5 compatibility right out of the box. No extra cooling accessories are needed, unless you want to save a bit more and get the standard heatsink-less option.

While this could save you some extra cash, we recommend getting the Renegade with the integrated cooling for the best experience. Plus, no one wants to spend additional time setting up an internal SSD when they could be gaming.

If you're seeking wicked-fast PS5 storage at a solid price, the Kingston Fury Renegade is easily one of the top contenders out there.

How do you install a PS5 hard drive?

Installing a new hard drive in a PS5 is a bit of an involved process. All you'll need is a screwdriver, but if that feels too complicated for you, you may want someone handy to assist you.

You'll open your PS5's expansion slot, insert your new SSD (solid-state drive) into the slot, and then put the console back together. It's important to ensure the new SSD is compatible with the PS5. In some cases, you may need to attach a heatsink.

A heatsink for a PS5 hard drive, specifically for an NVMe SSD, can lessen the heat that the drive puts off. The hotter the drive, the worse it will perform, and over time its lifespan will be affected. For the PS5, using an SSD with a heatsink is important given how many bigger tasks it'll handle.

When you have all of your bases covered, the SSD installation process is pretty simple. Once installed, the PS5 will guide you through formatting the SSD to get it ready to use. All that's left is to start enjoying your new games.

How do you use an external hard drive with a PS5?

To use an external hard drive with a PS5, you only need to connect the drive to one of the USB ports on the console. The PS5 will recognize the drive and prompt you to format it.

Once the drive has been formatted, you can store and play PS4 games directly from the external drive, and use it to store PS5 games which can be transferred to the console's internal storage when you want to play them.

It might a bit cumbersome to tote around another hard drive, but this is another way to add space for games if you don't want to bother with the lengthier install process of an internal hard drive.