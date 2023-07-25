Best deals on Samsung smartphones ahead of the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: Save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung makes several of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. It's an excellent time to buy popular models such as the Samsung S23. The retailer is gearing up to unveil some new smartphones tomorrow, July 26, during the Samsung Unpacked event. The new Samsung releases mean discounts on existing Samsung models across the internet.

CBS Essential reader-favorites -- including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra -- are on sale now at Amazon. You can also save on the more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. If you or a loved one is looking for on-sale back-to-school tech, it's a great time shop Samsung. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found plenty of deals available on Samsung devices right now.

The best deals on Samsung smartphones ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2023

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your Samsung smartphone and save. Remember, Samsung is launching new smartphone models tomorrow. All of these older Samsung models are deeply discounted right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,000



The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera, capable of filming in 8K at 30 frames per second. It includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $400



The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,760

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode -- that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,760 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $723

The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $723 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $742

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $742 (reduced from $1,000)

