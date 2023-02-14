Best coffee tables in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Coffee tables -- or cocktail tables, depending on your favorite beverage -- can do so much more than just hold drinks. They can also be a statement piece in your living room if you opt for the right look.

Whether they have an eye-catching shape or are made from an unusual material, there are cool coffee table options available at any price point. And you can up the "wow" factor of your new furniture by adding décor accents, from trays to coffee table books.

Here are eight cool coffee tables for your living room from Amazon, Wayfair and more. From modern to rustic, there's an option for every style and budget.

LED coffee table

Jitrading via Walmart

Never bump into your coffee table in the dark again. This 37.4-inch long coffee table is outfitted with LED lights that glow in 16 different colors. It features four drawers so you can easily store remote controls, video game controllers, magazines, blankets and more.

LED coffee table (37.4" x 23.6" x 15.4"), $152 (reduced from $170)

Costway tempered glass coffee table

Costway via Walmart

This glass coffee table won't clash with your couch or rug color. The 42.5-inch coffee table is made with durable tempered glass so it's strong enough to hold multiple items.

Costway tempered glass coffee table (42.5'' × 20'' × 14''), $200 (regularly $322)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Christopher Knight Home Store via Amazon

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass or so you have multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements and candles. The table is 13 inches high and can be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white (31.5" x 47.75" x 13"), $306

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black (23.62" x 31.5" x 13"), $191 (reduced from $243)

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Convenience Concepts via Amazon

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides, available on Amazon. Pick from six colors; prices vary. The listed price below is for the faux birch-and-glass model (pictured).

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (40" x 17.75" x 37"), $100 (reduced from $114)

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table

Foundry Select via Wayfair

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic flair to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare," reviewer Danielle says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table (17" x 40" x 28"), $310 (reduced from $375)

Urban Outfitters Nova round coffee table

Urban Outfitters

This round coffee table from Urban Outfitters features a tempered glass top and three wooden legs in a natural, unglazed finish.

Nova round coffee table (22" x 16" x 14"), $499

Hearns three legs, two nesting coffee tables

Foundry Select via Wayfair

Speaking of nesting tables, these modern ones come in black or brown. They're made of manufactured wood and don't take up too much room, making them an excellent option for small spaces. (Note: As of this update, only the black model was in stock.)

Hearns three legs, two nesting coffee tables (15.7" x 39.4" x 19.7"), $228

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table

Lulu and Georgia

If you're willing to splurge, this gorgeous, round, rattan coffee table from Lulu and Georgia pairs beautifully with a beachy-inspired tray layered on top. It adds a natural feel to any space.

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table (33" x 16"), $998

