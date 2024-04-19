Get one the best clothes steamers in 2024 and ditch your iron forever

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tired of dealing with wrinkled clothes that never seem to straighten out, no matter how much you iron them? It's time to buy a clothes steamer. These handy gadgets smooth out wrinkles, lines and creases from clothing so your duds look like you just brought them home.

They're super simple to use, and also a safe way to eliminate wrinkles from delicate fabrics like silk and linen and even dry-clean-only items (including suits and dresses). They also come in handy for steaming window treatments and upholstery, including sofas and chairs. But that's not all. They can even help remove germs, dust mites and bed bugs for a cleaner wardrobe.

Speaking of wardrobes: Need to tackle a large amount of steaming? You may want to invest in a steamer closet. These units, which plug into the wall, do the work for you. Hang up all of your items in the closet, then close the door. Choose a setting and the closet will get to work. They're pricier options than their handheld brethren, but they can pay for themselves in no time.

The best clothes steamers in 2024

Read on for some of our favorite picks for the best clothes steamers in 2024 from brands like Conair, LG, and Samsung.

Best clothes steamer: Conair Extreme Steam fabric steamer with dual heat

Conair

You don't need much out of a clothes steamer, as long as it can do its job correctly. The Conair Extreme Steam does a fantastic job at steaming clothes for a great price.

It offers 1,100 watts and heats up in 75 seconds with 15 minutes of continuous steam. It claims to remove 99.9% of germs with its steam pulse, and it can be used on a variety of fabrics, including cotton, wool, satin and silk. You can use the included three attachments (fabric brush, creaser and cushion brush) to handle different types of clothing.

If you don't need a crazy amount of features and all you're really worried about is cutting a nice silhouette in your clothing without wrinkles and other unsightly looks, go ahead and snag this one. This clothes steamer will be the best bet for most people.

Best quick-heat clothes steamer: Conair Turbo Extreme Steam handheld steamer

Conair

Need to get your clothes steamer heated quickly? This 1,875-watt model heats up in 40 seconds, providing 15 minutes of continuous steam. If you're short on time, you can get your wrinkle-reducing job done in just minutes.

This handheld gadget effortlessly smooth out wrinkles in clothing and upholstery and kills 99.9% of germs, dust mites and bed bugs. You can switch through its five settings to find the perfect option for your wardrobe too, which can end up saving you some time.

Its 3-in-1 attachment comes with a silicone band that can help keep fabric taut so you get a better steam. It also offers a fabric spacer to help protect finer fabrics as well as a bristle brush to make sure each pass penetrates on heavier fabrics.

Quick, easy, and effective, this is one clothes steamer that's about getting things done.

Best standing clothes steamer: Jiffy J-2000 garment steamer



Amazon

Serious steamers or anyone who needs a steamer for professional purposes should consider investing in a standing unit. This Jiffy J-2000 steamer a lot less expensive than you might think, and it has a much longer reach than smaller steamer units, too.

This model offers 1300 watts of steaming power, heats up in two minutes, and boasts a large reservoir providing 1.5 hours of continuous steam. It sits on wheels for rolling around the house.

This is the type of steamer you should seriously consider if you're always ironing suit jackets, slacks or other professional attire. It's easy to maneuver, has plenty of runtime, and gets the job done well.

Best premium clothes steamer closet: Samsung AirDresser

Samsung

Ever wish you could snap your fingers, and all the wrinkles and creases on your clothing would magically disappear? The self-cleaning Samsung AirDresser can almost do just that. You're going to be paying a pretty penny, but it's almost like soiled clothes go in, and pristine clothes come out, all with the touch of a button.

Plug the sleek unit into a wall outlet and fill up a refillable water reservoir for steaming. Once you start a cycle, the AirDresser begins steaming your clothes, reducing wrinkles and killing 99.9% of dust mites and bacteria. At the end of the cycle, the smart dresser gently heats your clothes to dry them.

The built-in deodorizing filter, meanwhile, eliminates 99% of odors from clothes, making it a great option for households with smokers or pets. If you want the best of the best when it comes to mass clothes steaming, this is the Cadillac you've been looking for. Just be prepared to pay for the privilege.

Best dirt-fighting steamer closet: LG Styler Steam Closet

LG

Like the Samsung AirDresser, the LG Styler Steam Closet uses steam technology to refresh clothing, bedding, stuffed animals or any other fabrics in your home. But this unit has a few unique features that might sway your buying decision.

Not only does it help eliminate odors and allergens, but it also features shaking hangers, which can help to knock off extra dust or dirt from your clothing.

That means one less extra step for you to have to deal with when you're ready to clean. Say goodbye to beating your coats and jackets like rugs to get rid of that additional grime.

With the closet's accompanying app, you can manage the clothing care settings to your liking. It's perfect for larger families or anyone who needs to regularly steam a few different items at once.