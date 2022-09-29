Best Buy has a crazy good clearance deal on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are expected next month, which means retailers are clearing out their inventory of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The deals are especially good at Best Buy: You'll save $500 on a carrier-locked Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro when you activate the smartphone.

That means you can get a Google Pixel 6 (128GB) for $199, a Google Pixel 6 (256GB) for $299 or a Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) for $399 at Best Buy now. You can pay for the phones upfront, or split the payment over 36 months on your wireless bill.

Save 72% on the Pixel 6 at Best Buy: Google Pixel 6 (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)

Upgrade to 256GB for $100 more: Google Pixel 6 (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)

Save $500 on the Pixel 6 Pro: Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)

The Google Pixel 6, released in October 2021, is a 5G Android smartphone built with the Google Tensor processor. It features a 6.4-inch FHD display (90 Hz), Gorilla glass construction that's IP68 dust- and water-resistant, the Titan M2 security chip (plus support for 5 years of security updates), a 8MP front camera and an all-new 50MP rear camera setup designed to capture more light. The Pixel 6 comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The Google Pixel 6 (128GB) once retailed at $699, but you can now get the phone for just $199 at Best Buy, or $5.55 per month for 36 months (0% APR). Note that this deal is for carrier-locked phones only -- unlocked phones are more expensive.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)

Want more storage? No problem -- the Google Pixel 6 is also available in a 256GB size. Get it for $299, or $8.33 per month for 36 months (0% APR).

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)

The upgraded Google Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a larger 6.7-inch QHD display (120Hz), upgraded 11MP front camera and an extra 48MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 6 lacks. Originally priced at $899, you can get the phone at Best Buy for $399 or for $11.11 per month for 36 months (0% APR).

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)

The best deals on Google Pixel 6 smartphones

You might be able to get a free phone through your wireless carrier, but that will likely require you to open an additional line or extend your contract. These carrier-locked phones at Best Buy can be used with your current plan.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB): $399 (save $500)

Google via Amazon

Right now at Best Buy, you can save $500 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB): $199 (save $500)

Google via Amazon

The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro's is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.

Save $500 at Best Buy now.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)

If you like taking pictures and videos, you'll want a phone with more memory. Best Buy is offering the same $500 off deal on the 256GB Pixel 6 smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)

Google Pixel 6a (128 GB): $389 (save $61)

Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life.

There are a few downsides to the Pixel 6a to note. Because it's a budget phone, the Google Pixel 6a is not made of premium materials like the Google Pixel 6. (The Pixel 6a features thermoplastic construction and a more fragile Gorilla Glass 3 screen.) You'll also be sacrificing camera quality with the Pixel 6a -- its 12.2MP main camera pales in comparison to the 50MP camera on the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a is a great budget phone, but why not pay nearly $200 less for a Pixel 6 and get a better device?

Google Pixel 6a, $389 (reduced from $450)

The best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones available now, including deals on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $750



Samsung

You can save $50 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It's not the best deal we've seen on this phone, but it is a deal.

One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.

Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $750 (reduced from $800)

You can also save $50 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): $1,050

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality. The base model comes with 128GB; you can upgrade to 256GB for $100 more, or to 512GB for $200 more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,500

Samsung

Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB), $1,500 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 (get a $100 credit)

Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,060)

You can customize your Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition smartphone with additional color and styling options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition, $900 (reduced from $1,100)

The best deals on Apple iPhone 14

Looking to save money on Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? You won't save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It got a camera upgrade, an improved Retina display and a larger battery. The Apple iPhone 14 features 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.

(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

