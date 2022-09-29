Best Buy has a crazy good clearance deal on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now
The release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are expected next month, which means retailers are clearing out their inventory of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The deals are especially good at Best Buy: You'll save $500 on a carrier-locked Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro when you activate the smartphone.
That means you can get a Google Pixel 6 (128GB) for $199, a Google Pixel 6 (256GB) for $299 or a Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) for $399 at Best Buy now. You can pay for the phones upfront, or split the payment over 36 months on your wireless bill.
Top products in this article:
Save 72% on the Pixel 6 at Best Buy: Google Pixel 6 (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)
Upgrade to 256GB for $100 more: Google Pixel 6 (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)
Save $500 on the Pixel 6 Pro: Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)
The Google Pixel 6, released in October 2021, is a 5G Android smartphone built with the Google Tensor processor. It features a 6.4-inch FHD display (90 Hz), Gorilla glass construction that's IP68 dust- and water-resistant, the Titan M2 security chip (plus support for 5 years of security updates), a 8MP front camera and an all-new 50MP rear camera setup designed to capture more light. The Pixel 6 comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options.
The Google Pixel 6 (128GB) once retailed at $699, but you can now get the phone for just $199 at Best Buy, or $5.55 per month for 36 months (0% APR). Note that this deal is for carrier-locked phones only -- unlocked phones are more expensive.
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)
Want more storage? No problem -- the Google Pixel 6 is also available in a 256GB size. Get it for $299, or $8.33 per month for 36 months (0% APR).
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)
The upgraded Google Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a larger 6.7-inch QHD display (120Hz), upgraded 11MP front camera and an extra 48MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 6 lacks. Originally priced at $899, you can get the phone at Best Buy for $399 or for $11.11 per month for 36 months (0% APR).
Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)
The best deals on Google Pixel 6 smartphones
You might be able to get a free phone through your wireless carrier, but that will likely require you to open an additional line or extend your contract. These carrier-locked phones at Best Buy can be used with your current plan.
Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB): $399 (save $500)
Right now at Best Buy, you can save $500 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.
Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB): $199 (save $500)
The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro's is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.
Save $500 at Best Buy now.
Google Pixel 6 (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)
If you like taking pictures and videos, you'll want a phone with more memory. Best Buy is offering the same $500 off deal on the 256GB Pixel 6 smartphone.
Google Pixel 6 (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB): $389 (save $61)
The 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life.
There are a few downsides to the Pixel 6a to note. Because it's a budget phone, the Google Pixel 6a is not made of premium materials like the Google Pixel 6. (The Pixel 6a features thermoplastic construction and a more fragile Gorilla Glass 3 screen.) You'll also be sacrificing camera quality with the Pixel 6a -- its 12.2MP main camera pales in comparison to the 50MP camera on the Pixel 6.
The Pixel 6a is a great budget phone, but why not pay nearly $200 less for a Pixel 6 and get a better device?
Google Pixel 6a, $389 (reduced from $450)
The best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones
Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones available now, including deals on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $750
You can save $50 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It's not the best deal we've seen on this phone, but it is a deal.
One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.
Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $750 (reduced from $800)
You can also save $50 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): $1,050
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality. The base model comes with 128GB; you can upgrade to 256GB for $100 more, or to 512GB for $200 more.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,500
Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB), $1,500 (reduced from $1,920)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 (get a $100 credit)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,060)
You can customize your Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition smartphone with additional color and styling options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition, $900 (reduced from $1,100)
The best deals on Apple iPhone 14
Looking to save money on Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? You won't save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.
Apple iPhone 14
Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It got a camera upgrade, an improved Retina display and a larger battery. The Apple iPhone 14 features 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.
(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Related content on CBS Essentials:
- Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
- Best fall deals on smartphones: Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6 and more
- Everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2
- Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and they're on sale for CBS Essentials readers
- Holiday 2022 Apple Gift Guide: What you need to know before you buy
- The Apple Watch 8 was just revealed, so you can save $100 on the Apple Watch 7 now
- The best things the CBS Essentials staff bought this week: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Yeti & more
for more features.