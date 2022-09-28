Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart first. The retail giant has tons of deals on Apple products -- even the just-released Apple iPhone 14.

And that's not all -- we found a retailer that's discounting the just-released Apple AirPods Pro 2. (Hint: It's Amazon.)

Apple iPhone 14 is on sale at Walmart

Looking to save money on Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? You won't save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It got a camera upgrade, an improved Retina display and a larger battery. The Apple iPhone 14 features 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.

(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon and Walmart

We found a deal on Apple AirPods Pro 2, as well.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 boast Apple's best noise cancellation and even better battery life than before (up to 30 hours with the charging case). There are new touch controls, plus the earbuds feature a redesigned case.

The new earbuds retail for $249 at Apple, but we found them cheaper on Amazon, where they're just $240. We found them priced at $240 at Walmart too. Again, that's not much of a discount, but remember: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 just came out about a week ago.

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $240 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Pro: $180



Apple

Want to save even more money? Right now, you can save big on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a compact, well-fitting design.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

More Apple tech at Amazon now

There's all sorts of top-rated Apple tech available at Amazon and at Walmart right now. Here are some items -- and big Apple discounts -- that we think are worth checking out.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

What else is new with the Apple Watch Ultra? The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. The Apple Watch Ultra features a large 49mm display screen.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 and up

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation: $249 and up

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

Apple AirTags (4 pack): $95

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items, including your luggage. Stick one inside your suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to discover a location.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29

Apple AirPods Max: $429



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $429 (regularly $549)

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $329 and up



Apple via Amazon

Right now you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7, some colors of which are on sale.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $98



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $98 (regularly $99)

