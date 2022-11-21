Best Black Friday deals on electric and induction ranges

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

This Black Friday, do something good for your wallet and the planet. Trade in that old, polluting gas range (or outdated electric range) for an on-sale, eco-friendly induction range or cooktop.

We've found the best Black Friday deals on top-rated, customer-loved induction ranges and cooktops. Right now you can save big on electric and induction ranges from Samsung, Frigidaire, LG and more.

The top products in this article:

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,900 (regularly $3,060)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,199 (regularly $2,349)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range (white), $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

Gas stoves are worse for the climate than previously thought -- so much so that Los Angeles is banning most gas appliances in new homes and businesses. California's largest city joins more than 50 other metro areas and counties that have made similar moves to discourage or prohibit the use of gas ranges. (No timeline for the new rule has been announced.)

Buy an induction oven, get money back with the Inflation Reduction Act

And if being eco-friendly isn't enough motivation for you, buying a new induction range could land you a money-back rebate. That's because the Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed into law by President Biden, includes rebates for induction ovens, electric cars and a number of other electric-powered products.

When will I get my Inflation Reduction Act rebate?

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you will be able to get a rebate on your induction range -- but not today. The rebate program, while approved, is not yet in place. No firm timeline has been announced for when the rebates will be available.

These rebates could take a long time to appear. Need a new induction range right now? Not to worry: We found top-rated induction ranges and cooktops that are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

What is the difference between an induction range and an electric range?

Induction ranges and electric ranges are similar, but not the same. Electric cooktops heat the surface of your range, which then warms whatever you put on the stove. Induction cooktops are also electric, but they heat your cookware directly by creating an electro-magnetic current with your pots and pans.

Many induction and electric ranges cook food more evenly on low heat than gas ranges. These kitchen appliances tend to be easier to clean as well. We've found the top-rated induction ranges and cooktops in 2022. All of these ranges have at least a four-star-rating and include many positive customer reviews.

The best Black Friday induction range and cooktop deals

Shop top-rated, on-sale induction ranges and induction cooktops from your favorite appliance brands.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range

Samsung

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings.

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,900 (regularly $3,060)

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $3,298 (regularly $4,178)

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range

Samsung

According to Samsung, this Instant Heat induction cooktop gets hotter faster than Samsung's gas or electric cooktops. The appliance generates heat directly through your cookware for a quick, concentrated boost in temp. The appliance's induction burners feature instant temperature control for more precise cooking.

This 4.6-star-rated smart induction range can be controlled via smartphone or voice assistant.

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range, $999 ($1,699)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range



Frigidaire Store via Amazon

The brand claims that this 4.4-star-rated Frigidaire induction range can boil water 50% faster than a gas or electric cooktop. The kitchen appliance can self-clean with a fast steam-cleaning option. It features an air fryer function, a powerful convection fan and temperature precision technology for the most accurate baking and roasting.

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,199 (regularly $2,349)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,199 (regularly $2,349)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,099 (regularly $3,099)

Shop the best Black Friday electric range deals

We've found a selection of top-rated electric ranges you can buy online right now.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range

LG

Save big on this 6.3-cubic-foot LG electric range right now.

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App. Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range, $999 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

Samsung via Best Buy

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range (white), $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range (white), $1,521 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,099 (regularly $1,500)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,099 (regularly $1,500)

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning



Best Buy

This freestanding GE electric range has a dual burner cooktop and an air-fry mode. It also features a fast preheat, a fifth element warming zone and a self-cleaning mode with steam clean.

"Bought this range over a month ago and I love it!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the GE appliance. "The convection bake cooks nice and even, no burnt spots. The power boil is fast and great if you're short on time. It definitely heats up my food [more quickly] and more evenly than my old unit. Looks beautiful in my kitchen."

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $800 (regularly $1,000)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

Related content from CBS Essentials