The best deals on Apple iPads you can get this April

In the market for a new iPad this spring? Well, the good news is the popular tablet computers are on sale right now at Amazon and Walmart. We found the best discounts on the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini you can get right now.

Top products in this article:

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $680 (reduced from $799)

An iPad is a great computing choice, no matter if you're an Apple die-hard or a newbie buying your first tablet. It's useful for reading e-books, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even add a Bluetooth keyboard, and use an iPad as a portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.) Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.

Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one sale price for each item ahead.

iPads on sale now

Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple iPad 10: $440

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10, $440 (regularly $449)

Apple iPad 9: $279

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $399 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $348 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch): $1,029

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,029 (reduced from $1,100)

Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon

Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they're not all on sale right now, they're all worth a look.

Apple Pencil 2

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $113 (regularly $129)

The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.

Apple Pencil, $99

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple via Amazon

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99



Apple Smart Folio protective cover

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (English lavender), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (English lavender), $59

More Apple deals

Shop more on-sale Apple products from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: $329 and up

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Ultra: $780

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The Apple Watch Ultra is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon, so pick it up while you can.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

The Apple Watch SE is $219 at Amazon, but you'll get the best price if you shop at Walmart instead.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $315



Apple via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, save on select colors of the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm) (green), $315 (regularly $399)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $91



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it's just $91 Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $91 (regularly $99)

Apple AirPods Max: $480



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These Siri-compatible headphones feature 20 hours of listening.

Choose from five colors on Amazon; sale prices vary. We found the best deal on the pink headphones (pictured).

Apple AirPods Max (pink), $480 (regularly $549)

16" MacBook Pro (512 GB): $2,088



Apple via Amazon

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save 12% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,088 (regularly $2,499)

2021 Apple TV (32 GB): $150

Apple via Amazon

Enjoy a discount on Amazon right now on this 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device with 32 GB of memory storage.

2021 Apple TV (32 GB), $150 (reduced from $179)

