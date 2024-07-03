Best 4th of July deals to shop at Wayfair

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of the best times of the year to buy high-priced home essentials is the 4th of July. During this long weekend sales event, you can find furniture, including patio furniture, grills, mattresses, TVs and more discounted significantly across retailers.

One of the best brands to find deals at this July 4 is Wayfair. The home giant is currently running their Fourth of July Clearance sale, which includes markdowns on bedroom furniture, living room seating, outdoor furniture and more. We rounded up some of the best July 4th deals from this massive sale, with discounts of up to 74% on beds, storage furniture, kitchen tools and more.

Weber Spirit II E-210 gas grill: Save 27% and get free assembly

Weber is widely considered to be one of the top grill brands on the market. That's why we're so excited about this available 27% off markdown during Wayfair's 4th of July sale. The grill even comes with complimentary assembly.

The Weber Spirit II E-210 gas grill comes with two burners that are big enough to fit 12 burgers, offering plenty of room for barbecues big and small. The grill is equipped with two small prep stations on either side (including one that can fold down), a storage shelf, a built-in thermometer and two wheels for transport.

This Weber grill has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair out of more than 9,000 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "This was my first Weber and I love it. I, like most, have owned grills for 34 years and this is the best."

Another customer said, "Cast iron grates work well, easy to clean. Heat distribution is even throughout. Burners control well."

Mercury Row metal-framed mirror: Save 64%

If you're on the hunt for an affordable floor mirror, take advantage of the Way Day sale on the Mercury Row metal-framed mirror. It's just $90, reduced from $250.

The mirror is freestanding and comes with a mount, so you don't have to lean it directly against your wall for it to stand up. It's made of shatterproof glass and comes in a wide variety of colors, including black and gold. You can get this in three sizes, with two reaching almost six feet in height. Prices vary by size and color.

The Mercury Row metal-framed mirror has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair out of more than 10,900 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "Great mirror and so much less expensive than other brands and companies! Looks classy!"

Another customer said, "It's taller and wider than some and I like that. The mirror itself is also nice. Does not distort the image."

Willa Arlo Austell velvet wingback bed: Save 74%



Add a layer of luxury to your room by splurging on this velvet bed from Willo Arlo. The brand's Austell velvet wingback bed feels cozy all the while giving your bedroom a sophisticated glam look. The heavily discounted bed comes in three sizes (full, queen and king) and five colors (black, green, white, navy blue and pink).

Price varies by color, but you'll get the best deal on the green model, priced at $177. Pricing is similar for other colors -- the navy blue version seen here is $190 during the Wayfair 4th of July sale.

The Willa Arlo Austell velvet wingback bed has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This bed is classy and looks great in our spare bedroom. The velvet material is great quality."

Another customer said, "Absolutely love this bed frame. Wasn't too bad to put together, as I did it myself in about a half hour. Very sturdy and the velvet is great quality! Recommended."

Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase: Save up to 40%

This funky bookcase is a statement piece of furniture with its geometric, open shelving. Use the three available shelves to store your books, display items, plants, personal mementos or keepsake boxes.

This bookcase comes in seven colors, ranging from walnut to antique blue. Prices vary slightly by color, with the gray version seen here selling for $200 (reduced from $345).

The Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This shelf is much more beautiful in person than the photos show it to be. The wood finish looks very 'high-end.'"

Another customer said, "Love it so much, we got a second. Fairly easy to assemble, looks great."

Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet: $180 and up (save 69%)

This rustic accent cabinet will provide much-needed storage in your home, all the while looking pretty damn good while doing it. The Coridon accent cabinet comes with two storage drawers and two farmhouse-style cabinets, which open up to four dedicated storage shelves. Use this to store kitchenware such as plates and bowls, cutlery and glasses, or fill it with books, important documents or even some of your kids' toys.

The cabinet comes in five colors: gray wash, white oak, stone gray and brushed white. Regularly $575, prices for the accent cabinet start at just $180 during the 4th of July sale. Price vary slightly by color.

The Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Great storage for the kids' school supplies. This cabinet has helped keep us organized throughout the school year."

Another customer said, "We love the two cabinets we purchased. They are functional but beautiful and well-made. They really made the place beautiful."

Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair: Save up to 49%

Sink into this comfy wingback chair from Steelside. Its sharp design and convincing faux leather will make it stand out in any room you put. Plus, with its neutral colors, it'll easily blend in with other decor.

You can grab one of these chairs for as little as $190 during the July 4th sale, reduced from $375. Prices vary slightly by color.

The Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "So easy to assemble and super cute! This chair is very comfortable and spacious. The color and quality are on point as well."

Another customer said, "Absolutely love my accent chair. The leather feels real, not faux, the color was accurate and it's surprisingly comfortable, especially the way the back loosely hugs your body."

Steelside Sheryl wide kitchen island: Save 32%

The Sheryl wide kitchen island from Wayfair manages to be both stylish and functional. It features an interesting cane exterior that isn't often found on other kitchen islands. We also like the varied storage space available; you get four exposed shelves, including one built specifically to store wine bottles (there's space for four).

You can utilize the two metal racks under one of the shelves to store stemware and the towel rod to hang tea towels. What's more, the countertop is expandable, creating extra dining space, which may come in handy when hosting.

Right now, you can get this kitchen island for 32% off at Wayfair, saving you $190 on your purchase.

Cuisinart four-slice toaster: $70 (save 46%)

This Cuisinart toaster is perfect for couples or families with its four available toasting slots. It also has a cool-touch exterior, making this safer to have in a house with young kids. The Cuisinart-four-slice toaster comes with several heat settings, including two dials and preset options for bagels, defrosting and reheating. There are four color options currently in stock, including black, white, a striking red and black/stainless steel, though the latter boasts the highest discount at 46% off.

This Cuisinart toaster has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We have two of these toasters. Liked the first one so much, we bought another for our Florida home. Works great!"

Another customer said, "Nice metal toaster. Love the crumb drawers. It toasts really evenly. The color matches my appliances. Truly love this toaster."

Cuisinart Elemental 11-cup food processor: Save 44%

Considering Cuisinart's reputation for making the best food processors, we're pretty impressed with this discount. One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has owned a couple of Cuisinart food processors over the years and told us that each has processed all the recipes she has thrown at it pretty perfectly, including veggie mixtures, hummus, whipped cheeses and soups.

The Cuisinart Elemental food processor has three speed settings (high, low, pulse), and a generous 11-cup working bowl. It also comes with a dedicated dough blade, a small blade for the smaller cup, a shredding disc and a slicing disc. The latter two will come in great handy for streamlining meal prep.

The Cuisinart Elemental 11-cup food processor has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "How did I live without this machine in my life for so long?! One of my favorite and most used kitchen gadgets. I invite reasons to bring down off the shelf."

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set: Save 55%

The quality material and amount of cookware you get in this set is an incredible value that home cooks should seriously jump on. The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro set is all made of aluminum and stainless steel, a combination that when taken care of properly, will stand the test of time. This material also means that your pots and pans will heat up quickly, retain that heat well, and unlike some other cookware materials, allow you to crank the heat up high (up to 500 degrees in the oven).

As for the cookware you get, this set contains everything you truly need in the kitchen, including a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a saute pan, five lids and a steamer basket, the latter of which isn't common in cookware sets.

The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These pans are amazing. They cook efficiently, the heat is even throughout the pans and the food comes out perfectly. The food really tastes better too."

Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set: Save 70%

Buy this knife set and you'll likely never need to buy knives again. This Henckels set includes all the knives you'll ever need to cook, including a bread knife, a paring knife, a chef's knife, kitchen shears, two utility knives, six steak knives and a santoku knife, which is an all-purpose Japanese-style knife.

It also comes with a storage block with slots that have labels, so you know exactly what knife you're taking out before doing so. Plus, each slot doubles as a shelf-sharpening unit, saving you money from buying a sharpener or taking your knives to get professionally sharpened.

The Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These knives are amazing! My husband has worked in kitchens for years and he loves these knives for our home. Easy to set up and use and self-sharpening! Highly recommend!!"