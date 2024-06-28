Traeger grills are on sale for 4th of July

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During Traeger's 4th of July sale, you can save $200 or more on one of the company's most popular and highest-rated grills. Whether you'll be grilling outdoors for your family or plan to showcase your grilling skills for friends throughout the summer, there are Traeger wood-pellet grill models that are perfect for any situation. Right now, nine of Traeger's most popular grills are on sale during the brand's 4th of July sale.

Top deals on Traeger wood-pellet grills

People love wood-pellet grills for their convenience and safety, but also for the unique and mouth-watering taste they add to food. All of these grills offer smart functionality for added convenience.

Pro Tip: Discover scrumptious 4th of July grilling recipes available for free from Traeger's website.

Traeger Ironwood XL: $1,800 (save $200)

Thanks in part to 924 square inches of cooking space, you can't go wrong with this smart wood-pellet grill that features a full-color touchscreen, a Super Smoke mode and plenty of customization options. The grill comes with two wired meat probes, a grilling light, accessory side shelf, downdraft exhaust, pellet sensor and a slew of other features designed to make grilling a breeze.

This grill does a great job with grease and ash management, which makes it easy to clean. And you get two cooking tiers with an adjustable top shelf. Thanks to the grill's smart combustion technology, it provides a consistent cooking temperature. Of course, since it's a wood-pellet grill, you can also count on the classic wood-fire flavor that so many people crave.

The Ironwood XL offers enough cooking space for up to eight chickens, 16 rib racks, or eight pork butts. It offers a maximum cooking temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a 22-pound wood-pellet hopper capacity that'll keep the grill going all day and well into the evening.

During the Traeger 4th of July sale, you can get this grill for $200 off on the company's website or order it on Amazon and get 15% off its usual $2,000 price tag.

Traeger Ironwood 885: $1,300 ($200 off)

For a high-end wood-pellet grilling experience, we recommend the Ironwood 885. This grill is loaded with upgraded features designed to deliver maximum flavor whether you're grilling or smoking your food. This is a smart grill, so you can monitor and remotely control it using your smartphone (and at the same time, access more than 1,600 recipes).

The grill's digital display makes it easy to set and monitor the temperature, while the pellet sensor within the hopper warns you when a wood-pellet refill is needed to keep the grill going. The downdraft exhaust system is designed to surround your food with fresh smoke to enhance the classic wood-fired flavor.

We love this grill because it offers 885 sq. inches of cooking space, has a 20 pound wood-pellet hopper capacity and can reach a maximum cooking temperature of 500-degrees Fahrenheit. Right now, this popular grill, which normally sells for $1,500, is on sale on the Traeger website for $200 off and on Amazon's website for 18% off.

Traeger Ironwood 650: $1,100 (save $200)

If you typically grill for just a few people at a time, the Ironwood 650 wood-pellet grill is a perfect choice. You get all of the main features that the Traeger grills are known for, but in a more compact size grill that provides 650 sq. inches of cooking space. The grill includes a wood pellet hopper with a 20 pound capacity and can reach a maximum cooking temperature of 500-degrees Fahrenheit.

The Ironwood 650 is also a smart grill, so you can monitor and remotely control it using the Traeger app, from which you also have easy access to more than 1,600 tested grilling recipes. Whether you're grilling or smoking your food, you know it'll be packed with flavor, especially when you use the grill with Traeger's own flavored pellets.

Normally, this grill has a $1,300 price tag, but for a limited time, it's on sale from Traeger's website for just $1,100 (that's $200 off). You can also grab it for 15% off on Amazon.

Don't forget the wood pellets

In addition to Traeger's Signature Blend wood pellets, the company offers 20-pound bags of specialty flavored pellets that can enhance the aroma and flavor of your food. Options include Traeger Pecan, Traeger Hickory, Traeger Cherry, Traeger Mesquite and Traeger Apple pellets - all made in the USA. Each bag will last for up to 10 hours of high-temperature grilling, 20 hours of grilling at 300-degrees Fahrenheit, or up to 40 hours of smoking your favorite foods.

