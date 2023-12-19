Beats Studio Buds make the perfect last-minute Christmas stocking stuffer -- and they're 47% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer? You're running out of time to order holiday gifts for your loved ones that will arrive by Christmas, but the CBS Essentials shopping team has found an incredible deal on a giftable pair of earbuds that you can order today with quick Amazon Prime shipping.

The Beats Studio Buds are one of the most popular earbuds options of 2023 -- and for a limited time, Amazon has them on sale for 47% off. That's an unheard-of discount for the Apple-owned Beats brand. Keep reading to find out how to snag these earbuds for almost half-off and get them delivered by Christmas.

Beats Studio Buds: 47% off

The 4.3-star-rated Beats Studio Buds get rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 47% off at Amazon ahead of Christmas.

These IPX4-rated earbuds (sweat-proof for the gym) provide 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They have active noise cancelation so you can focus on your music, not your surroundings.

"I've tried many brands over the years and these are hands down the best I've found," shared one Amazon reviewer. "They are lightweight and come with various caps to fit your ear so they don't slip."

Choose from five on-sale colors. The earbuds are Amazon Prime eligible, so you can still get them delivered quickly before Christmas -- if you order now.