Apple Watch Series 9 drops to record-low price for the holidays: Get 25% off

Apple

The holidays are right around the corner, and when it comes to finding the perfect gift, things are really coming down to the wire. If you still need to mark off a few names on your gift list (maybe for your husband or wife), we suggest one of the year's biggest smartwatch deals. Thanks to Amazon's insanely low offer and on-page coupon, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9, the latest addition to the company's ultra-popular smartwatch lineup, at the lowest price we've seen.

As of December 8, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 is just $340 at Amazon. It's already been discounted to $379, which is $50 off its normal price of $429 and a savings of 12%. But you also get to clip the on-page coupon that slashes an additional $39.01, which brings the price down to a much more respectable $340. Alternatively, you can opt for the 41mm version for $330 after clipping the on-page coupon.

This is the cheapest price you'll see on an Apple Watch Series 9 for right now, period. It's a fantastic deal that we already know won't last long, so if you've had your sights set on a new Apple Watch or know someone else who does, you're going to want to move quickly.

To drive home how great this deal is, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 is still sitting at $399 on Amazon right now. If you or your loved ones want the latest and greatest (that isn't an Apple Watch Ultra 2), the Series 9 is currently your best and most affordable bet for new tech.

Apple Watch Series 9: $340 (25% off)

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest watch you can purchase as part of the Apple Watch line outside of the newly-released Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This is a smartwatch that has a feature to support just about everything you want to do. It packs tons of advanced features like heart monitoring, crash detection and many more into a svelte package that makes it well worth upgrading from last year. Its new "Double Tap" feature, for instance, lets you tap your thumb and forefinger together to end calls, control your music, and much more.

It also boasts health-tracking features like electrical heart sensors for ECG, blood oxygen sensing, and a body temperature sensor. Women can use the smartwatch to track their menstrual cycles as well. Beyond that, it's the perfect companion for your new iPhone, as you can use it to call, text, use your favorite apps, and much more.

It's currently available at Amazon for just $340 thanks to an on-page coupon that knocks $39.01 off of its markdown price of $379. This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 9 so far, so you'd better act quickly if you don't want to miss out. Currently, the watch is available in a variety of colors, but if you can't find one that you like, you can always use a watch case or swap out the band.

