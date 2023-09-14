Score a rare discount on Apple AirTags at Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're someone who tends to lose your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need Apple AirTags. Luckily, now is a great time to buy -- these best-selling smart trackers are on sale at Amazon now.

These helpful devices don't get discounted too often, and rarely ever go this low in price. That's why you won't want to miss this hot AirTag deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags on sale while you can -- they often sell out quickly.

The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard when it comes to smart trackers. Launched in 2021, its dominance hasn't waned. Designed exclusively for Apple users, this compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers Precision Finding, making the search for your lost items pinpoint accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're within your grasp, even if you're searching for a device that may be off. Because sometimes thieves think they're being clever, and that'll keep you from finding your phone.

Plus, there's no constant scramble for a charger. The AirTag's battery life lasts up to a year per tracker. When it's dead, you can just replace the internal CR2032 battery. You'll also receive alerts if you happen to walk off without something with an AirTag attached to it -- and warnings if your phone happens to detect an unknown AirTag traveling with you, too.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, but you'll get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but it's marked down to $89 on Amazon.

Why we like Apple AirTags:

AirTags seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking, even if your tracker is not near your phone.

Its battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

Its Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.



