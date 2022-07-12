Amazon Prime Day 2022: Dozens of the best deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and that means there are great deals on Amazon right now on products you probably shop all the time. Some of these offers are Prime Day deals -- savings only available to Amazon Prime members. Other deals are for all Amazon users to enjoy.

Below, we've highlighted deals you can get right now on Amazon on LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more. There are even a few Amazon offers that will give you free money!

Finding a deal on something you want can feel overwhelming, so we've made it easier. Check out these hand-selected, categorized deals you can find during the Prime Day 2022 sale.

Amazon's best gift card deal: Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 free

The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Some of our featured Amazon deals are for Amazon devices, plus deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.

The best Amazon gift card deals (plus more free money offers)

Amazon has a number of lucrative offers you'll want to take advantage of during Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- they're like getting money for free.

Amazon gift card deal: Reload $100, get a $10 credit



Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Get $60 in free money for Prime Day

Looking to stack up Amazon credits for Prime Day 2022? Amazon has created a new free money hub filled with offers that promises up to $60 in credits. You can earn money by watching movies -- there's a $5 bounty if you buy a movie ticket to the new Pixar film "Lightyear" (doubled to $10 if you also buy "Lightyear" merch), and another $5 bounty if you buy a ticket to "Elvis." Consumer goods company Proctor and Gamble, meanwhile, is offering a $20 credit when you buy $75 worth of cleaning products.

There's one more way to earn free money for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13, 2022. To collect the money, you'll need to complete a Prime Stampcard. There are four steps to completing your Prime Stampcard: Make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Your $10 credit will appear within 24 hours of completing your stampcard.

Get $20 in Prime Day credit for uploading photos

First-time Amazon Photos users who download the free Amazon Photos app and upload and auto-save at least one photo will receive a $20 Prime Day credit.

Prime users will receive the $20 credit within four days. The credit expires at 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 13.

Add a card to Amazon Wallet and receive $25

Add a credit or a debit card to your Amazon Wallet to receive a $25 credit. After you successfully add your card, you'll receive an email notification specifying the expiration date of the promotional credit. To redeem the credit, make make a purchase using any valid payment -- not just the card you added.

Although Amazon says this limited-time offer is only available to customers who were served an advertisement or received an email for an "Add-a-Card" promotion, there's no reason you can't try it too. The offer excludes certain items, including Alexa, Fire and Kindle products.

The best Apple deals at Amazon to shop right now

Don't buy direct from Apple! Whether you're looking for a new computer, new AirPods or a new Apple Watch, Amazon has the Apple products you're looking for -- and they're all on sale now during Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case

Amazon recently offered these $179 AirPods for $100. Use the below button to check for a restock.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $100 at checkout (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7: $279

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can save $120 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (reduced from $399)

We also saw Prime member deals on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular. Sale prices and availability vary by color. The listed sale price is for the blue watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm) (blue), $379 (reduced from $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $309

Amazon Prime members can save $120 on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors. If you're not a Prime member, you'll save $115.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $309 (regularly $429)

Prime members can get the 45 mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 watch for $409 -- a deal worth $120. Non-Prime members will pay $459.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $409 (regularly $529)

Apple iPad 9: $299



The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Samsung

It's not just Apple that's on sale at Amazon -- you can save big on the latest Samsung tech, too. Several of these deals are exclusive Prime Day deals! (For more, check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung deals on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Book Pro, gaming monitors and more.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $150

Right now, Prime members save up to $100 on the 40 mm Galaxy Watch4 with Bluetooth connectivity. Choose from three colors. Sale prices vary. We saw the best price on the model in white (pictured).

The GalaxyWatch4 offers health and fitness tracking, Bluetooth music streaming, texts messaging and calling when connected to your smartphone. The smartwatch is available in two sizes; 40 mm and 44 mm.

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 40 mm (white), $150 (reduced from $250)

There's also a Prime Day deal on the 44 mm smartwatch. Prime members can save up to $85 on certain colors of the Samsung wearable that lists for $280.

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 44 mm, $195 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy S22: $600

Prime members save $200 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22. It's not the best deal we've seen on Amazon on this phone, but it's a deal.

One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.

Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $800)

32" Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor: $300

Right now on Amazon, Prime members save $80 on the Odyssey G5. The gaming monitor comes with a WQHD display (‎2.560 x 1,440 pixels), 1-millisecond response rate and 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has a curved design for an ultra-wide gaming view. It also has an eye-saver mode to reduce eye fatigue.

32" Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, $300 (reduced from $380)

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $539

The Jet Bot+ robot vacuum boasts LiDAR sensor navigation, 5 watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $539 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jetbot mop

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more. The Jetbot isn't on sale right now, but keep at eye on it: We've recently seen it on Amazon for more than $100 off.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

The best TV deals and streaming deals at Amazon right now

These great TV models and streamers are on sale now at Amazon.

48" LG C1 series OLED smart 4K TV: $797

The screen of this 48-inch LG OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a dedicated gaming mode, the LG C1 series is one of the best TVs for video gaming you can buy.

(For more OLED TV options, check out the best deals on LG OLED TVs on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.)

LG 55" C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,097 (regularly $1,500)

LG 48" C1 series OLED smart TV, $797 (regularly $1,500)

65" Amazon Fire 4K TV: $500

Right now on Amazon, Prime members save $330 on a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021 model): $980

Why get just a TV, when you can get a stunning QLED 4K TV that doubles as a piece of art? Right now, Prime members can save more than $400 on the 55-inch version of Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV. Non-exclusive deals are available on other models, too, but hurry -- these clearance-priced Samsung TVs may very well sell out during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: Save $200

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with Google TV built in, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,798 (reduced from $2,998)

Roku Express 4K+: $25



Enjoy 4K picture quality and voice control via a Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant that lets you search across channels, turn on captions and more with the affordable Express 4K+ streaming box. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," reviewer Lotte says. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Right now, Prime members can get an exclusive Prime Day deal on Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo

Prime members can save big on Amazon Echo products now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Echo Dot (2018): $18

This third-generation Echo Dot (2018) is $22 off right now -- for Prime members only. (A smaller discount is available to non-Prime members.) The speaker features voice controls to play and pause music, answer questions, get the latest news, check the weather, control your smart home and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $18 (regularly $40)

Amazon Echo (2020): $60

Prime members can get a deep discount on the fourth-generation Amazon Echo (2020) during Amazon Prime Day. Not a Prime member? You'll pay full price. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Amazon Echo Dot (2020): $20

Here's a huge Prime Day deal: Right now on Amazon, Prime members can get the latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot for 60% off list price.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot (2020) is a smaller variation of the Amazon Echo. The Amazon smart speaker can be used to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon makes an Echo Dot designed for kids, and it's on sale, too -- for Prime members only. The device comes with a free, one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ features thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games and educational skills.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) kids, $25 (regularly $60)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $35



Prime members save $50 on the Echo Show 5 during Amazon Prime Day.

Released in 2021, the Echo Show 5 does everything the Echo Show 8 can do, including taking and storing photos. It features a 5-inch screen. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage.

Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Amazon also makes an Echo Show 5 designed for kids. The device comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Prime members save $55 right now.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) kids, $40 (regularly $95)

The best vacuum deals on Amazon now

Amazon Prime Day is full of stick and robot vacuum deals.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

This Roomba is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $490

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days. It's currently $50 off at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $490 (reduced from $550)

The best Amazon Prime Day computer deals

Whether you're looking for a simple machine to surf the web with, or a powerful new touchscreen model, Amazon has the laptops and tablets you want on sale now. Here are the best laptop deals at Amazon.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $136

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

(Not the right laptop for you? Check out the best laptop deals at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $136 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $500



Prime members can get this well-received Lenovo Flex 5 hybrid laptop for more than $100 off.

Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is on sale at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $500 (reduced from $606)

The best toy deals and game deals on Amazon right now

Think the best toy deals happen around Christmas? Think again -- these kid-favorite toys are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day, and at prices lower than the 2021 holiday season.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink): $18



One of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It's similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The Fairy Finder is available in pink and blue, and also has a glow-in-the-dark version. Right now on Amazon, the deal is on the pink model.

Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $18 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue)

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle



The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.

While this toy is not marked as on sale, $68 is a great price -- and even better than previous deal prices we've seen for it on Amazon.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $68

The best smart home deals on Amazon now

Bring your home into the 21st century with new smart lights, security cameras, smart thermostats and more. All the items below are available on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: $42



Prime members save $18 right now on this Energy Star-certified, voice-controlled Amazon Smart Thermostat. (A C-wire is required for installation.)

Regardless of your Prime status, your utility company may offer a rebate on smart thermostats, perhaps even making this purchase entirely free. (See Amazon's website for more details before you buy.)

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $42 (reduced from $60)

Blink Indoor camera: $55

Right now on Amazon, Prime members save about $25 on the Blink Indoor, a wireless, battery-powered, home-security camera with infrared night vision. The Blink Indoor works well as a pet monitoring-camera with two-way audio, motion sensors and real-time video viewing. Video clips can be stored in the cloud and accessed with the Blink mobile app. The cameras also come with a module that can store video clips and events locally.

Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $55 (reduced from $80)

Prime members can save on other Blink Indoor camera kits, too.

Blink Indoor camera kit (3 pc.), $114 (reduced from $190)

Blink Indoor add-on camera

Blink Outdoor camera: $60

This deal is are also exclusive to Prime members. The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)

Blink Outdoor add-on camera

Blink Outdoor with floodlight: $85

The Blink Outdoor with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, with an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.

This is another Prime Day deal that's exclusive to Prime members.

Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $85 (reduced from $140)

Blink video doorbell: $35

Prime members save on the Blink video doorbell that lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features day and infrared night video and two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.

Blink video doorbell (standalone), $35 (reduced from $50)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $51 (reduced from $81)

Blink Mini: $30

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell. As with the other Blinks Prime Day deals, this one is only for Prime members.

Blink Mini, $30 (reduced from $35)

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot): $40

You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There's a four-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2 pack): $17

More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2 pack ($17) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($23) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($28).

This is a Prime Day deal for Prime members.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 (reduced from $25)

The best kitchen deals on Amazon right now

Instant Pots and air fryers are popular Amazon Prime Day buys. Here are the best deals on kitchen appliances and more you get can get right now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

This is not actually on sale now on Amazon, but the latest price is even better than the previous deal price we saw for it.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $72

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (6 quart): $100

Right now on Amazon, Prime members save $60 on the Instant Pot Vortex Plus. Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy-view window. This means that instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping (and letting all the heat out), you can watch via the window. The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $160)

Ninja professional blender: $90



This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $10 off at Amazon as a Prime Day 2022 deal.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $230

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more. It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $230 (reduced from $350)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator: $2,599

This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a cooling system that allows you to keep different drawers and compartments at different temperatures. It also has old-school features like an ice and water dispenser.

Download LG's ThinQ app to monitor and control your smart fridge via your compatible phone or device.

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,599 (reduced from $2,804)

Breville mini smart oven: $152

The TikTok-famous kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale on Amazon. It uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it.

The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called "cookies," which we're betting is just right for baking cookies. It has three different rack positions, and even though it's mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray -- and even an 11-inch pizza.

Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)

The best speaker deals and earbud deals on Amazon now

Keep the party going with big sound from a new Bluetooth speaker. Or keep the party all to yourself with some great new headphones or earbuds. There are plenty of great deals on speakers at Amazon now, and plenty of deals on headphones, too.

Roku Streambar 4K: $90

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $90 (reduced from $130)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $40

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.

(Not the right Bluetooth speaker for you? Check out these waterproof speaker deals at Amazon now.)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $58 and up

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're almost all about half price at Amazon right now. Choose from four colors. We found the lowest price on the white earbuds ($58). If you prefer black (pictured), know they're on sale for $70.

The earbuds last four hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds (black), $70 (reduced from $120)

The best Bose deals on Amazon right now

If you're shopping for Bose audio products, you should know that Amazon has a number of top-rated Bose headphones and earbuds on sale now.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $229

Prime members save big during Prime Day on these Bose headphones. The new Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. You can also personalize your listening experience as the headphones come with the Bose app support.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $229 (reduced from $329)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

If you're looking for a pair of weather and sweat resistant earbuds, the Bose Sport Earbuds boast an IPX4 rating, which means it has protection from water splashes. To make them easier to control when you're doing your workouts, they also feature a capacitive touch interface. Finally, these earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: $255

Right now on Amazon, you can save off the list price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones in silver (pictured). The headphones are also available in black -- and that style is on sale, too. But the best deal is on the silver headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $220

This Bose gaming headset features a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic so other players will be able to hear you loud and clear. This headset can also be worn wirelessly and features a built-in mic system that makes clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $220 (regularly $330)

The best furniture deals on Amazon right now

Now's the perfect time to set up a home office, upgrade your living space or furnish a new apartment: The are plenty of furniture deals on Amazon right now.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves: $90

This L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Find it in five colors. Sale prices start at $90, and vary by color. The price below is for the espresso finish (pictured).

L-shaped desk with bookshelves (espresso), $90 (reduced from $140)

Neo Chair: $60 and up



The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49). Price varies by color. The best deal is on the black chair ($60); the gray chair (pictured) is on sale for $70.

Looking for more seating options? Check out these Amazon Prime Day 2022 office chair deals.

Neo Chair (gray), $70 (reduced from $105)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser: $224 and up

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon. We found the best deal price on the dresser in a "Jamocha Wood" finish ($224). The dresser in soft white (pictured) is on sale for $278.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser (soft white), $278 (reduced from $440)

The best fitness deals on Amazon right now

Amazon has a number of great fitness deals on right now. If you're looking to set up a home gym, select Bowflex products are on sale at Amazon, including home gyms (save $400) and treadmills (save $900).

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill: $1,599

At $1,599, the Commercial Series 1750 treadmill from NordicTrack is the most expensive treadmill on this list -- and for good reason. The NordicTrack 1750 comes with a one-year iFit membership which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly from the equipment. The treadmill's speed and incline adjust depending on the iFit workout you choose. On Amazon, reviewers suggest this 4.2-star-rated treadmill is a great substitute for the gym.

The NordicTrack 1750 is outfitted with a 10-inch, interactive HD touchscreen; can reach speeds up to 12 mph; and features a one-touch control that can take you from a -3% decline all the way up to a 15% incline. If you need all the floor space you can get, the base of this treadmill can be stored inside the frame. This treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

Selling for $1,999 earlier this year, the NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill is now available for $1,599, a savings of $400.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $600

This walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black): $188



Prime members can save more than $140 with this Prime Day deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case. Note: While this smartwatch is available (and on sale) in several colors, the Prime Day deal is only on the black model (pictured).

This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $188 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Versa 3: $159 and up

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in. The Fitbit Versa 3 has a six-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

You can save as much as $71 on the Fitbit Versa 3 at Amazon now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The best deal is on the black watch ($159); you can get the blue watch (pictured) on sale for $170.

Fitbit Versa 3 (blue), $170 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Charge 5: $104 and up

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep. The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Choose from three colors; deal prices vary. The black model (pictured) is going for $110; the other two are on sale for $104.

Fitbit Charge 5 (black), $110 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker: $45

The Amazon Halo Band is a screen-free activity tracker designed to minimize distractions. It does all the fitness tracker basics: It counts steps, measures heart rate, sleep quality and tracks activity sessions such as walks and gym workouts.

This sale price found here is a Prime Day deal exclusive to Prime members. Your purchase of an Amazon Halo Band comes with a free six-month subscription to Halo, which offers hundreds of on-demand workouts, more detailed analytics features (including voice tone analysis) and nutrition guidance. After the six months, Halo auto-renews at $3.99 per month (plus tax).

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker, $45 (reduced from $100)

The best beauty deals and oral care deals on Amazon right now

There's no better time than the present to look your best. The following beauty and oral care items are on sale now, during Amazon Prime Day.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit (44 pc.): $30

Prime members save big on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises the strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $46)

Nuface Trinity starter kit: $217

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. Prime members can save more than $120 on this product right now during Prime Day.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $217 (reduced from $339)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, Prime members can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $69

Save 14% on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof too.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $69 (reduced from $80)

V-shaped face masks: $15

These slimming face masks, rated 4.1 stars by Amazon reviewers and popular with Essentials readers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. On Amazon, be sure to click the 5%-off coupon to get the biggest deal. (Savings will be applied at checkout.)

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $15 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. Though not currently marked as on sale on Amazon, we've seen this item discounted. Click the below button to buy one today, or to check back in on a potential future deal.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39

The best Vitamix deals on Amazon

Shop on-sale Vitamix blenders and Vitamix attachments during Prime Day.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290 and up

The Vitamix E310 features a 48-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Choose from three colors; sale prices vary on Amazon. You'll get the best deal on the black Explorian Series E310 (pictured).

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender (black), $290 (regularly $350)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender: $528 and up

The kitchen gadget features a smart motor base that adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. The blender includes a built-in programmable timer. Choose from two colors right now on Amazon; we found the best deal on the Vitamix A3300 Ascent blender in black.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender (black), $528 (regularly $600)