Surprise! Amazon is having an 'epic' pre-Black Friday sale right now
Unlike other years, Black Friday might not serve as the biggest shopping day of 2021. Due to shortages of pretty much everything from cars and houses to smartphones and toys and warnings from the postal service that deliveries might majorly lag this holiday season, many Americans are getting their holiday shopping done much earlier than usual. Thanks to Amazon, those who are ready to cross items off their lists can take advantage of Black-Friday worthy deals -- right now.
What you need to know about Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale
Amazon kicked off of its holiday season Monday, unveiling what the company calls "Black Friday-worthy deals" in October.
"We're excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year," Dave Clark, Amazon's worldwide consumer CEO, said in a press release. "Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season."
In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.
CBS Essentials rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's surprise sale, including some of the hottest deals to take advantage of now. And stay tuned: In addition to the items already on sale below, expect lightning deals and limited-time offers to pop up from top brands including Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris.
Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021
Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.
Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.
Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal
Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.
Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit
Pre-Black Friday Amazon device and gadget deals
- Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)
- Save $30 on Kindle
- Save $55 on Kindle Paperwhite
- Save up to 30% on Ring doorbell
- Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
- Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 tablet
- Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet
Pre-Black Friday holiday toy deals at Amazon
- Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more
- Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels
- Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more
- Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more
- Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu
Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men's and women's apparel
- Save up to 50% on women's watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, Swarovski, and more
- Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family
- Save up to 30% on Ororo heated apparel
- Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more
Pre-Black Friday home entertaining and decor deals at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware
- Save 20% on Breville coffee makers
- Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
- Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories
- Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer
- Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor
- Save up to 30% on Calphalon cookware
- Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware
- Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens
- Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus
- Save 17% on Instant Pot Duo Plus
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses
- Save 15% or more on select furniture
- Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture
- Save up to 40% on home essentials
- Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers
Pre-Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Save 25% on Samsung SmartTag+Plus
- Save up to 30% on Apple AirPods
- Save on select Sony headphones
- Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
- Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
- Save on select Beats headphones
- Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal (FLASH SALE)
- Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save on select Bose headphones
- Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
- Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
- Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
- Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
Pre-Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon
As part of Amazon first "Holiday Beauty Haul," from October 4–25 expect deep discounts on a wide selection of products from its indie and premium beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves with great deals dropping from top brands and small businesses.
- Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more
- Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more
- Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more
- Save up to 40% on self-care appliances
- Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more
Pre-Black Friday Amazon brand deals
- Save up to 25% on select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads
- Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter's and Spotted Zebra
- Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy
- Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care
Pre-Black Friday small business deals at Amazon
- Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game
- Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
- Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds
- Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner
- Save 15% on Namore desk organizers
- Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks
- Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set
Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products
- Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters
- Save on select Makita power tools and saws
- Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills
- Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws
- Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools
- Save on Camco RV parts and accessories
Pet deals at Amazon
- Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy's
- Save up to 20% on Outward Hound
- Save on PetSafe dog chew toys
Related content from CBS Essentials
- These will be the hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season, according to Amazon
- 10 good gifts for boys
- 10 good gifts for girls
- The Discover Samsung sale event is here — these are some deals to watch for
- The ultimate guide to Black Friday
- Amazon is having a major beauty sale in October: Here's what you need to know
for more features.