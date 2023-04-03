Amazon is offering massive discounts on bestselling Under Armour clothing, shoes and workout gear
Here at CBS Essentials, we are big fans of Under Armour gear. Several of the brand's bestselling products have made our lists of the best running shoes of 2023, best workout leggings of 2023 and best water bottles for the gym. Today, Amazon is offering a ton of deals on top-rated apparel, workout shoes and more from Under Armour -- and you won't want to miss these savings.
- Related: How we pick our products
Below are some of our favorite deals on Under Armour available now at Amazon. You can also view all of the Under Armour deals here.
- Under Armour men's heatgear leggings, $22 (reduced from $35)
- Under Armour women's heatgear high-waisted pocket leggings, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (reduced from $30)
- Under Armour women's Play Up shorts, $17 (reduced from $30)
- Under Armour women's Charged Assert 9 running shoe, $40 (reduced from $70)
- Under Armour men's Charged Assert 9 running shoe, $45 (reduced from $70)
- Under Armour men's performance golf polo, $19 (reduced from $55)
Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2: $229
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.
Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)
Get a free memory upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)
Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $150 off
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $899)
Save on the Bissell Little Green Machine
The Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner can be used to spot-clean carpets and upholstery to remove tough stains. With spraying action and powerful suction, it can even remove pet messes and stains.
The green cleaner is 11% off today.
Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner, $110 (reduced from $124)
Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon
Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.
This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale
Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: 20% off
Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.
Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)
Want to start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buying software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only; not all tax payers qualify.)
Best TV deals at Amazon this week
Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.
- 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
- 43" Amazon Fire smart TV, $240 (reduced from $370)
- 55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,398 (reduced from $2,000)
- 65" LG C2 Series OLED smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $1,900)
- 50" Samsung Q60B QLED smart TV, $598 (reduced from $648)
- 75" Sony 4K Google smart TV, $1,198
- 55" Samsung QLED Class Q70A, $798 (reduced from $848)
- 42" Insignia F20 smart TV, $170 (reduced from $270)
More tech deals at Amazon this week
Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.
- Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $236 (reduced from $330)
- 23.5" Samsung curved computer monitor, $140 (reduced from $190)
- Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $149 (reduced from $189)
- 14" Asus Chromebook, $199 (reduced from $300)
- Samsung Pro Plus microSD card with reader, $44 (reduced from $60)
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, $180 (reduced from $230)
- Beats Studio Buds, $120 (reduced from $150)
Best spring cleaning and home organization deals at Amazon this week
Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)
- Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 (reduced from $350)
- Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $150 (reduced from $400)
- Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $427 (reduced from $799)
- Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $664 (reduced from $1,299)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)
- Shark HP201 air purifier, $199 (reduced from $330)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2, $379 (reduced from $500)
- ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $62 (reduced from $86)
- Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $39 (reduced from $75)
- Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, $368 (reduced from $550)
Save on Easter Basket stuffers at Amazon
Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Nerf, Hasbro and more for up to 41% off. Many of these toys would make great easter basket surprises this year. Our favorite toy deals include:
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-pack, $20 (reduced from $22)
- Hasbro gaming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Electronic LCD video game, $19 (reduced from $22)
- Nerf Minecraft toy sword, $25 (reduced from $28)
- Color-and-shape-matching Easter egg game with chicken for toddlers, $24
- Educational Insights Hoppy Floppy's Happy Hunt preschool board game, $20
- Learning Resources Sorting Surprise Picnic Baskets for toddlers, $14 (reduced from $22)
- Educational Insights playfoam easter eggs, $13
Best spring luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon this weekend
Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage and save on other must-have travel items.
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $155 (reduced from $232)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero expandable luggage (medium), $124 (reduced from $232)
- Delsey Paris titanium hardside luggage, $100 (reduced from $155)
- Cabeau Evolution cooling travel neck pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
- AnyZip carry-on luggage, $72 (reduced from $200)
Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this week
Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it's National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you've been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.
- Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (reduced from $100)
- Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $100 (reduced from $149)
- Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)
- Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $50 after coupon (reduced from $66)
- Mellanni bed sheet set, $33 after coupon (reduced from $48)
- Ninja Professional blender, $120
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer, $140 (reduced from $160)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750, $539 (reduced from $630)
Best health and fitness deals at Amazon this week
Get healthy this spring at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.
- Redliro under desk treadmill, $339 after coupon (reduced from $480)
- Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)
- Niceday elliptical machine, $430 (reduced from $600)
- Sunny Health premium magnetic rowing machine, $280 (reduced from $450)
- Gaiam Yoga mat, $30 (reduced from $35)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Our favorite 2023 clearance deal: Walmart practically giving away this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman for just $25
- Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart
- Best Sam's Club deal of 2023: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
- Best spring deals at Walmart: Save on home and patio, kitchen, tech and more
- Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
- The best robot mops for 2023: iRobot Braava Jet, Samsung Jetbot and more
for more features.