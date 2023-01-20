Amazon is offering a crazy deal on this Samsung robot vacuum. Save $800 on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, plus shop more unbeatable deals at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.





Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $499 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

AirPods Pro 2: $239



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Pro: $499

Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)

Bob and Brad Q2 mini massage gun: $70

Amazon

If you're looking for something more portable (and more affordable) than the Theragun, check out this deal on the Bob and Brad Q2 mini massage gun. The 4.7-star-rated mini massage gun comes with five massage attachments to target every muscle group. It weighs less than 1 lb, making it a great portable option to throw in your gym bag or bring on trips. Plus, it's 46% off right now at Amazon.

Bob and Brad Q2 mini massage gun, $70 (reduced from $130)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $290



Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $170



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 26% off.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $170 (reduced from $232)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $152



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $74



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $74 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $35



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $35 (regularly $50)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $239



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $239 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,000 and up



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $900



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $769



Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $769 (regularly $799)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $427



Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $427 (reduced from $550)

Wirsh espresso machine: $140

Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home this year, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine. This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control, and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $140 (reduced from $200)

Fleur and Bee vitamin C serum: $23



Amazon

Vitamin C Serum can make a great addition to your skincare routine -- and right now this popular Fleur and Bee Vitamin C serum is 50% off on Amazon.

The serum is made with 10% Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a form of Vitamin C that is more stable and less likely to cause skin irritation. It helps to brighten your skin for a radiant glow.

Fleur and Bee vitamin C serum, $23 (reduced from $46)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $999

Amazon

This Scwhinn bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $999 (reduced from $1,199)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $600



Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $180

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker: $169

Amazon

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $20 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $169 (reduced from $189)

Cricut Easypress 2: $99

Amazon

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $99 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $149 (reduced from $239)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $360



Amazon

Right now, you can save $140 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $360 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $40

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 33 percent on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $40 (reduced from $60)

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge: $45



Amazon

This 4.5-star beauty fridge is great for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. It features two shelves and is compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter or other small spaces.

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge, $45 (reduced from $60)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $159

Amazon

This 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna weighted blanket: $77



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better in 2023. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna on sale now.

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $77 after coupon (reduced from $125)

You can also get 20 percent off on this winter-friendly Sherpa weighted blanket.

Luna premium sherpa weighted blanket, $80 (reduced from $100)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $319

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine.

This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout. The treadmill is currently 23 percent off at Amazon, plus there is a $50 coupon available.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $799

Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)

If you're looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of popular items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $389

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $389 (reduced from $399)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart



Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $582

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $582

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $297

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)

PowerXL dual-basket vortex air fryer: $69



Walmart

This top-of-the-line air fryer is currently $80 off. With this air fryer, you can use the dual-basket design to make two dishes at once or combine them into one extra-large 9-quart basket for larger items or family-sized meals.

The PowerXL features 7-in-1 functionality so that you can air fry, dehydrate, roast, broil, bake, air boil and reheat food all with one appliance.

PowerXL dual-basket vortex air fryer, $69 (reduced from $149)

SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill: $314

Walmart

This SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill works as both a running treadmill or an under-desk walking treadmill making it the perfect addition to your home gym or home office.

Right now, you can save more than $150 on this foldable treadmill at Walmart.

SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, $314 (reduced from $492)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now



Lego via Walmart

Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker: $55



Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile and affordable coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker (black), $55 (reduced from $99)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $199

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $165 at Walmart now with this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,999



Samsung

Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung's popular 'The Frame' TV on sale now for $1,000 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999 (reduced from $2,999)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $75

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover for the new year. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 right now.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $69



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $69 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $124



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $124. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $124 (reduced from $159)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149



Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with 5 range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $42



Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $43.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $43 (reduced from $80)

Febfoxs baby monitor: $25

Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $25 (reduced from $70)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Best end-of-year clearance deals at Walmart

Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 65% off during the end-of-year clearance sale.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (save $20)

Walmart

Puffer jackets are one of the hottest winter trends this year, and right now you can get this cozy puffer from The Pioneer Woman for 50 percent off. The puffer jacket is reversible with a vibrant quilted pattern on one side and a cozy sherpa material on the other.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $25

Amazon

This adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner: $69



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $248

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $248 (reduced from $450)

Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $159



Walmart

This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $159.

"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "I use it almost completely to run basic games. It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, OldSchool RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it, it's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $159 (reduced from $199)

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike: $128

Walmart

Looking to get active or spend more time outdoors in 2023? Check out this deal on the Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike.

This 21-speed mountain bike features a 100 percent aluminum frame that is lightweight, yet durable. The bike's 80mm front suspension lets you overcome obstacles on slightly uneven trails. This bike is a great starter mountain bike, and right now it is on clearance for $220 off.

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor

Walmart

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

