Here's what you need to know about Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale, happening now

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

woman putting on makeup
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sales event starts today. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

Amazon's pre-Black Friday beauty sales event, the Holiday Beauty Haul, is here. The sale runs now through Oct. 25 with different product themes every couple of days. You can check out all of today's deals beauty deals on Amazon by clicking the button below.

Backlogged cargo ships are reportedly leading to a sluggish national supply chain, so it's a smart idea to start holiday shopping now, and this sale is an opportunity to score major deals before Black Friday. Beauty is one of the fastest-growing categories on Amazon, ranging from haircare, skincare and nail care to makeup, fragrances and more. Amazon allows you to filter for premium beauty, climate-pledge-friendly items, clean beauty and even products with frustration-free packaging.

Want to know more about this huge October beauty sale, part of Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale celebration? Get ready to mark your calendars, because here's the schedule.

Holiday Look (now - Oct. 7)

A selection of cosmetics, nail and hair care favorites are on sale to complete your holiday look, at up to 40% off. Here's a sampling of the beauty products are on sale at Amazon right now.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
Amazon

Keep your face hydrated this fall and winter with the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream, currently 30% off. It's quick-absorbing and contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, collagen and peptides.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream, $34 (reduced from $49)

Urban Decay eye makeup set

Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set
Amazon

Score a Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette and a full-size tube of the cult-favorite Urban Decay eyeshadow Primer Potion for only $33. But hurry, because this 40% off deal ends today.

Urban Decay eye makeup set, $33 (reduced from $55)

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume mascara

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
Amazon

Have you ever seen the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume mascara at this price? While you're at it, pick up a couple at 42% off. 

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume mascara, $3.50 (reduced from $5.99)

Winter Skincare (Oct. 8 - 11)

Shop a selection of cold-weather face and body skincare at up to 34% off. 

Men's Grooming (Oct. 12 - 15)

Get up to 35% off select hair and beard items.

Appliances (Oct. 16 - 23) 

Save up to 40% on a selection of top beauty tools and appliances.

Fragrances (Oct. 24 - 25)

Save up to 60% on select fragrances, perfect for holiday gifting. 

First published on September 24, 2021 / 6:59 PM

