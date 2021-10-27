These are our favorite finds at Amazon's 'epic' early Black Friday sale, happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unlike other years, Black Friday might not serve as the biggest shopping day of 2021. Due to shortages of pretty much everything from cars and houses to smartphones and toys and warnings from the postal service that deliveries might majorly lag this holiday season, many Americans are getting their holiday shopping done much earlier than usual. Thanks to Amazon, those who are ready to cross items off their lists can take advantage of Black Friday worthy deals -- right now.

That's because Amazon has already kicked off of its holiday season with what the company calls "Black Friday-worthy deals" in October. There are plenty of hot deals on right now on the hottest brands, including limited-time deals and flash sales that won't last through the season.

CBS Essentials has rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's surprise sale, including some of the hottest deals to take advantage of now. And stay tuned: In addition to the items already on sale below, expect lightning deals and limited-time offers to pop up from top brands including Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal

Amazon

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on Blink home security cameras (up to 33% off), the Echo Show 5 (44% off), an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

Echo Show 5

Amazon

The first-generation (2019) Echo Show 5 is an incredibly affordable way to get started with Alexa smart home ecosystem. Features a 5.5-inch display and a deeply reduced price (for now).

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it's waterproof, and is now reduced in price.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (regularly $160)

Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you're looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it -- the just-released 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($189) is now expected to ship in 7 to 9 weeks, potentially after Christmas.

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 model, $190

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $15 off. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (regularly $50)

Pre-Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Amazon

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $99 (reduced from $136)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is now reduced to $35 on Amazon, its lowest price of the holiday season.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

Pre-Black Friday home entertaining and decor deals at Amazon

Le Creuset / Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, including $120 off the 4.9-star rated Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $180 (reduced from $300)

Neat K-Duo coffee maker

Amazon

Unlike most Keurig machines, the K-Duo features both pod-based brewing for individual cups of coffee, and a 12-cup carafe with heating plate when you want to brew a full pot that works with your favorite ground coffee. Makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $133 (reduced from $170)

Kafee electric coffee grinder

Amazon

This 4.5-star-rated coffee grinder makes a great companion gift with the Keurig K-Duo above. It's also a great gift for any coffee lover, but beware: Once you start drinking fresh-ground coffee, there's no going back.

Kafee electric coffee grinder, $20 (reduced from $30)

But that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Pre-Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's own Alexa-based gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a $50 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $250)





And though they're not currently on discount, Amaaon also has the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $130 (reduced from $260)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're 58% off at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Don't forget to check out these Amazon electronics deals, as well.

Pre-Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $11 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Pre-Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

