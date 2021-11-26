The best Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop today, including a sale on gift cards

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is getting the holiday shopping season off on an early start with it's surprise pre-Black Friday sale, with deals on electronics, home goods, apparel and even gift cards. Staff/Amazon

Black Friday 2021 is finally here. Most retailers have started their Black Friday sales and Amazon is no exception. The online retail giant has a ton of great Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

On Black Friday 2021, you can find deals and deep discounts on Alexa-ready Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Chromebooks, 4K televisions, streaming devices, the hottest toys of 2021 and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale.

We've compiled some of our favorite highlights from Amazon's big sale below. But if you want to skip straight to the deals, tap the button below and shop Amazon's Black Friday sale immediately.

And stay tuned: Expect plenty more limited-time deals from top brands, including --yes -- Apple, plus Samsung, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris to come this holiday season at Amazon.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Who doesn't love a freebie -- especially free money? Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85



Amazon

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it's waterproof, and is nearly half off its original price.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (reduced from $160)

Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you're looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2021 model with 6.8" display (8 GB), $160

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42

Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

Blink Mini smart home security camera: $20

Amazon

It's never been more affordable to build your own DIY home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150

Amazon

Want to take that DIY home security setup up a couple nothches? The Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle includes everything you need to get started, including a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. (Professional monitoring is available for a $20/mo. fee.)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150 (reduced from $250)

If you're looking to protect a larger home, Ring Alarm also makes a 14-piece kit with an extra keypad, four extra contact sensors and an extra motion detector.

Ring Alarm 14-piece home security system: $200 (reduced from $330)

Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

OUT OF STOCK: WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $35

One of the most buzzed about toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder sold out when it was reduced to $35 on Amazon, though don't count out the possibility of a restock.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse

LOL Surprise via Amazon

This real wood LOL Surprise! dollhouse, now 31% off for Black Friday, features four floors, ten rooms and more than 85 surprises to unbox.

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse, $159 (reduced from $230)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (3 capsules): $20

Amazon

One of the hottest trends in toys this year are unboxing experiences -- that is, toys with a surprise reveal. And that's what Mini Brands are all about: There are over 70 miniatures of products from popular brands to collect. Will your pack include one of the rare metallic or glow-in-the-dark minis -- or even one of the super-rare gold minis?

This Mini Brands Collector's Kit pack includes three capsules which contain five minis each. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 1), $20 (regularly $28)

Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 2), $20 (regularly $29)

TeeTurtle reversible plushies: $10

Amazon

What's a TeeTurtle? It's a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There's no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above ... or a reversible wolf. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

TeeTurtle reversible plush octopus, $10 (regularly $15)

TeeTurtle reversible plush wolf, $10 (regularly $15)

Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack): $14

Amazon

This carton contains 12 Hatchimals -- 8 in-egg, and 4 out-of-egg -- along with 12 pairs of glittery mix-and-match wings. Like with Mini Brands and LOL Surprise! dolls, you won't know exactly what Hatchimals the carton contains until the eggs are opened. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack), $14 (regularly $20)

Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $100

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $100 (reduced from $149)

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft Full-Length Yoga Pants: $16

Amazon

What's so special about these 80% nylon, 20% spandex women's yoga pants by Colorfulkoala, available in 14 colors? Amazon reviewers rave about them (rating them 4.4 stars), saying they're comparable in quality and feel to $100 Align leggings from Lululemon, but cost a fraction of the price. And they're even cheaper today!

But don't delay: This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).

Colorfulkoala Women's Full-Length Yoga Pants, $16 (regularly $23)

Colorfulkoala Women's 7/8 Length Yoga Pants, $18 (regularly $25)

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99. This set went out of stock earlier this month, but it's back in stock for Black Friday.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51

Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Nespresso/Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's early Black Friday sale, including terrific deals on Nespresso espresso makers. Take this Vertuo Next espresso machine, which comes with an Aeroccino frothing gadget: It's currently 21% off. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $85

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

You can save an extra $5 at Amazon when you apply the coupon before checkout.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $85 (reduced from $150)

Black Friday home improvement and tool deals at Amazon

Don't forget the power-tool pal in your life. From smart plugs to multi-tools, Amazon has a Black Friday deal that'll do the work.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $111

Amazon/Teccpo

If a loved one is hoping to see a drill set under the tree this year, good news: This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. Save $60 on this kit.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $111 ($33 off)

Black Friday home deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding home-goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $200 (save $100). But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge $90 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3, $150 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen: $145

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $145 (reduced from $260)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $200

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. Comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $200 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $60

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $60 (reduced from $120)

Early Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

V-shaped face masks: $12

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $12 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Want even more "shop small" ideas? Check out our favorite small business deals on Amazon you can shop now.

Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

