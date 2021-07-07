5 portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers that can handle the pool

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don't let a cannonball be a death sentence for your speakers on a hot summer day by the pool. Portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the perfect choice for streaming music, books and podcasts from a phone or tablet when it's time to relax, splash around and get some sun.

Don't know which brand to pick -- or what type of waterproof Bluetooth speaker to get? The ideal option for you depends on your budget, the sound quality you're seeking and what extra features you want, such as voice control.

Take a look at these five reviewer-loved, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers that make excellent poolside and beach-day companions.

Colorful, clip-on, waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the budget-conscious: JBL Clip 4

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it's not an ideal option to fill an entire pool area with sound. But if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker that can fit into any active adventure, consider the JBL Clip 4. It's currently reduced from $70 to $60 and has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more. The Clip 4 comes in six hues and offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," reviewer TheDude says. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

To save $10, consider the well-reviewed JBL Clip 3, which is available in an even wider variety of colors, but has only 3.3 watts compared to the JBL Clip 4's 5 watts.

High-res audio, waterproof Bluetooth speaker with intense bass: Anker Soundcore Motion+

If you're all about the sound quality, check out the Anker Soundcore Motion+. Reviewers praise its high-res audio, intense bass and faithful music reproduction. This speaker is available in three colors, has a 12-hour playtime and has USB-C connectivity. It has an IPX7 rating, meaning it can temporarily be submerged in water. Plus, you can pair two of these speakers together for even more volume or huge stereo sound. This speaker is thoughtfully positioned upward to fill an entire space with sound.

"I've been collecting portable Bluetooth speakers for over eight years, and the Motion+ is one of the best speakers I've heard in this price range," reviewer KB Weldon says. "Many others have tried to hit the perfect balance of audio accuracy, with portability and affordability. The Motion+ is truly the first portable speaker that checks all the boxes."

Bluetooth speaker for the budget conscious: Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

If you're looking for the most affordable option with the longest playtime here, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume, or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash, but cannot be partially or fully submerged. So you will need to be more careful around it than some of the other speakers found here.

"I like how the sound comes out from all around the speaker -- 360 degrees -- and it is able to get a lot louder than other speakers I've had," reviewer M. Merchant says.

Voice-control waterproof Bluetooth speaker: Ultimate Ears Megablast

If voice control is what you're after, this is a great speaker option. It uses Amazon Alexa, so you can request songs on Spotify and Apple Music without leaving the pool. Plus, you can take calls on your phone while the music keeps playing. This speaker has 12 hours of battery life and claims to be "virtually indestructible," with its tough exterior and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. You can download fresh updates via the companion app, and note that this speaker requires a Wi-Fi router for first-time setup.

"I took this thing to a long weekend retreat to use by the pool, and we were all blown away by how good this speaker sounded," reviewer murdock415 says. "When you consider the price, size and that it's waterproof, this blows everything else away. Just one speaker filled a large pool area with great sound."

Plus, more good news: This speaker is currently on sale for $209, reduced from $250.

Premium sound quality in a waterproof Bluetooth speaker: JBL Flip 5

Pair two of these colorful speakers together for stereo sound or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It has 12 hours of playtime, is IPX7 waterproof up to 3 feet deep and offers USB-C quick charge. Choose from nine colors.

"This speaker is stupid loud -- and crisp at that," reviewer Alexander P says. "I work in an automotive shop and I keep my volume at 25% in my station. Phenomenal sound, phenomenal quality, could not be happier."