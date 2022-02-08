Level up your TV audio: The best soundbar deals you can get before the Super Bowl

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A soundbar will upgrade your TV's sound quality in time for your Super Bowl guests to arrive. Getty Images

If you have a crowd coming over for the Super Bowl to watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams, you likely want the top sound quality from your TV. It's the next best thing to sitting at SoFi Stadium itself. An easy way to achieve this: with a soundbar. These devices, which usually contain multiple speakers, improve the sound quality of your TV and can offer powerful bass and even surround sound.

But which soundbar should you buy? And are there any on sale right now? Ahead, soundbars on sale for a variety of budgets and from brands like Samsung and Roku. Find these deals at Best Buy, Amazon and more.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Best Buy

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $300 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant

Best Buy

For an upgraded experience, try this option. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can create a surround sound system.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant, $550 (reduced from $700)

Topvision 50W sound bar

Amazon

For the most affordable upgrade, pick up the Topvision 50W soundbar. This soundbar has three sound modes: music, movie and news. Movie mode offers deeper bass and louder sound, music mode adds clarity, and news mode makes conversations crisp and clean. This soundbar also connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or podcasts.

Topvision 50W sound bar, $50 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speaker kit and Dolby Audio/DTS 2.0

Best Buy

The most affordable of the Samsung models here has an included subwoofer for powerful bass and wireless rear speakers so the sounds of the Super Bowl can project around you.

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speaker kit and Dolby Audio/DTS 2.0, $150 (reduced from $280)

Roku Streambar

Amazon

If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $98 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $278 (reduced from $310)

Roku Streambar surround set, $243 (reduced from $280)

Vizio Elevate soundbar

Amazon

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It's voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $798 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

Best Buy

If you're willing and able to splurge, consider this luxe soundbar from Samsung. It has the world's first true 11.1.4 channel sound (meaning it has 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels) with rear speakers included. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enriched bass and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, $1,550 (reduced from $1,800)

