10 brands you didn't know sell face masks to protect against the Omicron variant

Many popular and trendy fashion brands offer masks for sale, including Kim Kardashian's Skims brand, Brooks Brothers, Versace and Lele Sadoughi (shown). Lele Sadoughi

Earlier this year, as vaccination rates increased and some areas relaxed masking requirements, many Americans ditched their protective face coverings. But now that infection rates are again on the rise, many businesses, and even states such as New York and California are beginning to reintroduce masking policies, in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant.

And, of course, masks are still required while traveling on airplanes and other modes of public transport this holiday season.

Luckily, many fashion brands now sell face masks as often as they sell other accessories, such as socks and belts, with many doubling as fashion statements. Gone are the days when severe-looking disposable paper masks served as the only option. CBS Essentials rounded up some of the most impressive, statement-making face masks from designer and under-the-radar brands, ranging from budget-friendly to major splurges.

Skims seamless face mask

Fans of Kim Kardashian's popular loungewear brand Skims will appreciate this seamless, understated and minimalist -- yet chic -- mask. Right now, you can get five for $32 as part of Nordstrom's "buy and save" promo.

Skims seamless face mask, $8

Magic Linen face masks

Magic Linen

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, put Magic Linen on the map when she wore one of the brand's shift dresses to an event in 2020. Wear a face mask constructed out of the same, high-quality linen, which features an insert slot for a filter if you want extra protection. Purchasable both a la carte and as a set, all currently half off.

Magic Linen face mask, $6 (was $12)

Magic Linen five mask bundle, $26 (was $52)

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork face mask

Dolce & Gabbana

Inspired by looks from the runway, this standout mask features three Dolce & Gabbana trademark patterns: Leopard, polka dot and floral.

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork face mask, $90

Enro face mask

Enro

You might not have Enro on your radar, but know this: The protective, breathable, durable and comfortable masks have amassed a celebrity fanbase including Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Each mask has three layers, a PM0.1 filter and an exclusive fabrication that's 40% more breathable than cotton. Available in sizes XXS to L.

Enro face masks, $16 and up

Golden Goose face mask

Golden Goose/Nordstrom

Luxury Italian brand Golden Goose, famous for ultra-expensive sneakers, sells some equally cool face masks. Each features a different pattern, including leopard print and camouflage, adorned with the trademark GG star.

Golden Goose face mask, $65

Vida silk mask

Vida

Made out of 100% silk inside and out, this moisture-wicking and cooling face mask from Vida oozes understated luxury. Washable and reusable, it also includes a filter pocket and comes in your choice of five colors.

Vida silk mask, $15

Lele Sadoughi face masks

Lele Sadoughi

Popular for her embellished headbands and hair accessories, designer Lele Sadoughi's face masks are equally eye-grabbing. Available in a wide range of patterns, from casual plaids to pearl-adorned black-tie glam.

Lele Sadoughi face masks, $20 and up

Robert Graham three-pack face masks

Robert Graham

Known for prints fusing eccentricity with tradition, luxury menswear line Robert Graham offers the perfect face masks to match your shirt. This three-pack includes two plaid and one pink paisley print.

Robert Graham three-pack face masks, $35

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers

Need a refined and sophisticated face mask to go with a suit and tie? Brooks Brothers offers a bunch of professional-looking options, all inspired by men's dress shirts.

Brooks Brothers, $11 (reduced from $15)

Versace Tresor de la Mer mask

Versace / Saks Fifth Avenue

If only the finest suffices, splurge on a Versace mask. Available in blue and white, this luxury mask features one of the trademark patterns from the Italian fashion house.

Versace Tresor de la Mer mask, $137 (reduced from $195)

