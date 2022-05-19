Woman arrested after leaving dog tethered to tree in 102-degree heat

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachel Louise Langley, 28, for allegedly leaving her dog tethered outside in 102 degree heat until it died.

Rachel Louise Langley Parker County Jail

Langley was taken into custody on May 19.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident happened Friday, May 13, at a home located in the 600-Block of South Blue Meadow Court, Parker County.

Sheriff's deputies said they arrived on scene and found the dog in the backyard without food, water or shade.

"We cannot stress enough that all animal need adequate shade, shelter, food and water," said Sheriff Authier. "In the rising heat, make certain you provide proper care for your pets. Animal deaths by heat stroke can be prevented."

Neighbors reported they could hear the dog panting from their home, and contacted the sheriff's office out of concern for the dog.

Sheriff's deputies said the dog was contained in a small fenced area surrounded by chicken wire and trash and was tethered to the fence by a cord.

Sheriff's animal control officers arrived on scene and pronounced the dog deceased.

Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation, discovering Langley allegedly left for the day without providing adequate water, food or shelter for the dog.

A necropsy was performed on the dog revealing the cause of death as heat stroke.

Langley was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failure to provide food, water, care or shelter.

She was booked into the Parker County Jail. Her bond has not been set.