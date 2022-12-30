White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.

At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.

A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.

His identity has not been released to the public at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, and was later released to her family.

Officers shortly became aware that the man entered the restroom about 30 to 40 seconds prior to the victim.

Two other women, who are believed to be unrelated to the man, were also inside the restroom. Police said neither witnessed an assault, fighting or signs of a struggle while inside the restroom; However, police said they did not realize a man was inside the restroom either.

Police said they have "credible information" that the man was recently seen at the same location, "engaging in similar behavior."

Anyone who knows the identity and/or whereabouts of this man is asked to call Detective Martinez at 817-246-7070 ext. 110 or gmartinez@wspd.us. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.