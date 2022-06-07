What North Texans, lawmakers are saying about potential legislation after Uvalde massacre

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has angered many Americans and left them wondering what, if anything, will be done to try to prevent this from happening again.

Quang Lam of Frisco says he hopes negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate lead to action. "I'd like to see more than just talk. It happens way too often."

Candace Baca is thinking about potential solutions as well.

"We've got to have better background checks."

In Washington on Tuesday, Texas Senator John Cornyn said that's one area he and Senate Democrats are considering.

That includes making sure that once people become eligible to buy guns for the first time at the age of 18, their backgrounds are checked too.

Cornyn cited reports showing the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde had a history of mental health troubles. "Nobody would have ever believed he should have been able to buy a firearm. But because he turned 18 and essentially everything that happened before he turned 18 was not available to the background check system, he was able to pass it."

Cornyn is the lead Republican negotiator.

He said they're not considering increasing the age to buy assault rifles to 21 or an out-right ban on those weapons because those measures would not pass.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Tuesday there is a sense of urgency. "We are not going to settle for a piece of legislation that just checks a box. We are only going to move forward with a piece of legislation that saves lives."

Cornyn said because of Uvalde, they're also focusing on making schools more secure for students and teachers.

One idea: hire more school resource officers.

Candace Baca is a great grandmother and said she likes the idea. "We've got to protect the kids. We just sent $40 billion to Ukraine to help them. We should be protecting our children."

Cornyn said, "No one should be able to walk through the door of a school and access a classroom that easily. You can't get into an airport very easily."

Cornyn said don't expect legislation to be passed this week.

He said their negotiations can't be rushed because any legislation has to pass in both the Senate and House and then be signed by President Biden.