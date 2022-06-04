Teen shot and killed at Dallas park for second night in a row

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second night in a row, a teenager was shot and killed in a Dallas park.

Police said they received a call at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning from Old East Dallas Work Yard Park on Alton Avenue, northeast of Deep Ellum.

Two people had been shot and were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, who was 14 years old, was later pronounced deceased.

Officer did not release any details about possible subjects.

The prior evening, another shooting took place just after midnight at Derrick L Getter Park on Scotland Drive.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed. An 18-year-old was also shot, but is expected to survive.

Investigators said this started as a fight between two females arranged on social media.

There were no details on who started shooting, but a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.