Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.

Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday.

"it's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell.

The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled.

"We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the 31 of December," said Lovell.

Now they're reeling trying to figure out how they'll to get home to California.

"How do you afford to stay in a city that you weren't planning to stay in?" he said.

Southwest is blaming all these cancellations on the winter storm that swept across the country.

"The biggest challenge that we faced was incredible delays to the point where we had to cancel flights due to snow, people getting to the airport, people leaving the airport," said Jay McVay, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines. "With those cancellations and as a result, we end up with flight crews and airplanes that are out of place and not in the cities that they need to be in."

According to FlightAware, 70% of Southwest's flights were canceled on Monday, leaving thousands of flyers nationwide frustrated.

"We do apologize to our customers," said McVay. "We are willing to offer hotels, ride assistance, vans."

The Department of Transportation says they're concerned about Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" and they'll be investigating whether the cancellations were controllable.

Southwest is telling affected flyers to keep their receipts and contact them via their website or customer service phone number.