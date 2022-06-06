Watch CBS News
SMU band performs at d-day ceremonies in Normandy

By CBS DFW Staff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The SMU Mustang Band performed at Normandy d-day ceremonies in Normandy, France today.  

Fifty-nine members of SMU's Mustang Band traveled to France to represent the United States as the official band performing at d-day ceremonies. Guy Rogers, SMU

Director Tommy Tucker and the band performed at the international d-day ceremony on June 6 at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on d-day.

The band was originally scheduled to perform at 2021 d-Day ceremonies, but the trip was postponed due to COVID-19.  

The band of 59 was the official band representing the United States at the d-day Memorial Parade in Sainte-Mère-Église, the first village to liberated from Nazi occupation by American paratroopers, and at ceremonies at the American Cemetery in Brittany and the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach. 

Mustang Band member Patrick O'Brien performs "Taps" at international d-day ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Normandy, France. Guy Rogers, SMU
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

