Rockwall man Robert Joseph Henry found safe after Silver Alert

UPDATE: Henry was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man from Rockwall.

Robert Joseph Henry, 78, was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him on Sunday evening.

Authorities said Henry has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and may be in need of assistance.

He is believed to be driving a 2012 Black Hyundai Equus passenger car with Texas plate BFJ3230.

A 2014 black Hyundai Equus similar to the 2012 model Henry is reported to be driving. SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you have any information on where Henry is, call the Rockwall Police Dept. at (972) 772-7721.