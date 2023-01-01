NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete blocks from Times Square on New Year's Eve

19-year-old in custody in machete attack on three NYPD officers 19-year-old in custody in machete attack on three NYPD officers 01:45

NEW YORK -- The NYPD, with the help of the FBI, is investigating a motive behind the attack on three officers at around 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, just outside of the Times Square celebration.

Police say a 19-year-old, who sources say is from Maine, may be the suspect who used a machete, tried to strike one officer in the head, and then attacked two others, leaving them with cuts and one officer with a skull fracture. Police then shot the man in the shoulder.

"It was chaotic. It was terrible for a minute," Hell's Kitchen resident Stefan Shanni said.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Shanni lives right by where the attack took place on 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue near the ball drop celebration. He said he first thought it was New Year's Eve-related commotion.

"I heard a lot of people screaming and yelling and I saw the sirens and it was total chaos. It was nuts for about a good hour," Shanni said.

Police are still investigating the 19-year-old's motives in the unprovoked attack. Police sources say based on his social media posts, the attack may have been terror-inspired, but the investigation continues. He is in custody, but remains at Bellevue Hospital.

"We are really pleased by the response and how the officers handled this situation," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

The rookie officer who suffered a skull fracture had just graduated from the Police Academy on Friday. The other wounded officers were eventually released from Bellevue Hospital.

Ronny and Dan from Australia were celebrating nearby Saturday night and gave credit to the NYPD for feeling safe.

"We were in Times Square right in the middle of it and didn't notice, which means, obviously, the police are doing a great job here," Ronny said.

Police believe the attack was an isolated incident and said that there's currently no credible threat to the city.

"We believe this was a sole individual at this time. There's nothing to indicate otherwise," said Mike Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York Field Office.

